There are tons of different ways to get involved in this year’s Teton Valley Earth Day Celebration.
This year marks the fourth annual Teton Valley Earth Day, a multi-day collaborative event hosted by a group of local nonprofits and community partners. During the week of April 16-23, join one of the many service or education projects available, then on Earth Day itself, Friday, April 22, head over to the community celebration in the Driggs City Plaza for art, music, dance, food, friends, educational booths, kids activities, and more. For a complete listing of events and sign-up links, visit tetonrecycling.org/earth-day.
Schedule Of Service Projects
Saturday 4/16-end of May Community Clean Up (Sponsored by RAD Curbside): Sign up to clean a section of road, waterway, or park on the RAD Curbside form with your friends or family. RAD will provide bags, free pickup of trash on their regular service routes, and you’ll earn a free month of RAD service, plus a cleaner neighborhood. Choose your own time, place, and team, but register via the RAD link (can be found on Facebook) so we cover the whole valley and don’t duplicate efforts.
Sunday 4/17 Easter 11 am Victor Dog Park and Pathway Clean-up – bring your pooch, some bags, and gloves to spruce up the Dog Park in the first annual Easter Poop Hunt. (The dogs have been busy all winter hiding surprises all over your yard, parks, and pathways.)
Monday 4/18 10 am Earth Day Themed Storytime (for the littlest humans age 0-6) at the Driggs Library
10 am Litter Clean Up with WHALES & USFS meet @ Teton Canyon and Ski Hill Road junction
1-2:30 pm Animal Shelter grounds clean up and walk the dogs; meet @ PAWS of Teton Valley: Help us clean up our play yards, remove debris from our parking lot, then take the dogs for a walk around the area to give them some exercise. If weather is not in our favor, we will have backup cleaning plans within the shelter. Please leave your pets at home! For this project, volunteers over 18 years of age are welcome. Anyone with kids over the age of 12 can bring them, but must be supervised at all times and understand that they will be working around animals and spending most of their time outside. Contact information: email lillian@pawsoftv.org to sign up
Tuesday 4/19 9 am-noon 2022 Trout Friendly Landscaper Certification Workshop: Become a Certified Trout Friendly Landscaper or Business! Join the Jackson Hole Clean Water Coalition for online presentations on Trout Friendly Lawn practices, including soil health, fertilizer and pesticide application, native plants, and more. The event is FREE and open to anyone to attend, but you must register at www.jhcleanwater.org/initiatives/trout-friendly-partners
10 am Litter Clean Up with WHALES & USFS meet @ Targhee Viewpoint Overlook on Ski Hill Road
11:30-1 pm Free Backyard Compost Bin Give-Away – sign up to pick up at TVCR in Victor: Stop by and grab a free backyard compost bin, along with some simple instructions and helpful hints on composting in Teton Valley. TVCR has about 50 bins remaining. Come by our Victor location during one of our 4 allotted times and pick up your bin. It takes about 5 minutes to set it up in your backyard and it can divert up to half of your household waste.
Wednesday 4/20 8-10:30 am Free Backyard Compost Bin Give-Away – sign up to pick up at TVCR in Victor
10 am Earth Day Themed Storytime (for the littlest humans age 0-6) at the Victor Library
10 am Litter Clean Up with WHALES & USFS meet @ Horseshoe Canyon trailhead
5:30 pm TVCR Open House and Safe Alternatives to Toxic Household Cleaners Workshop: Come join new Executive Director Angela Saggiomo for a half hour workshop on safer alternatives to Household Cleaners and how to properly dispose of any toxic cleaners that you may already have. This Earth Week interactive workshop will allow you to ask questions and walk away with simple, inexpensive DIY recipes for household cleaners that work as well or better than the commercial brands. We’ll also give you some laundry strips and other things to try at home. Following the workshop, Angela will be hosting an Open House to show off TVCR’s new office and the home of Pierre’s Pedal Project. The workshop will begin at the TVCR Office, 481 N Main Street up the stairs at the back of the building, on 4/20 at 5:30pm with the Open house to follow from 6-7pm.
6:30-8 pm Free Backyard Compost Bin Give-Away – sign up to pick up at TVCR in Victor or Driggs
Thursday 4/21 9 am-noon Downtown Driggs Association Beautification & Streetscape Trash Pick-Up: In collaboration with the Teton Valley Community Clean Up and RAD Curbside, DDA needs YOUR HELP to beautify these downtown Driggs areas: Mugler Plaza (Trash pick-up, raking, weeding, cleaning chairs, etc.), Creamery Building Lot (Trash pick-up), Colter Parking Lot, vacant Depot St. Lot next to RISE Coffee House, and NEW this year the tree-line area and in between Primrose Street and Front Street.
11am-1 pm Free Backyard Compost Bin Give-Away – sign up to pick up at TVCR in Victor:
1:30 pm “Message From The Sea” (original musical by Wendy Starkey) performed by Driggs Elementary students at the DES gym
3:30-6:30 pm Teton County Fairgrounds Clean Up and Community Garden and Greenhouse prep: Help us get the Teton Valley Community Garden ready for the season and learn about horticulture from Teton Valley Master Gardeners and UI Extension staff and educators. Families, beginners and/or seasoned gardeners are all welcome to volunteer and learn more about our exciting educational opportunities and community development efforts at the community garden.
6:30 pm Pollinators: One of the Earth’s Wonders (online presentation sponsored by the Teton Regional Land Trust)
Friday 4/22 EARTH DAY 1-2:30 pm Block Clean up party with Valley of the Tetons Library; meet @ the Victor Library
1- 3 pm Tree Pruning Demonstration, Driggs City Park: The City will host a tree pruning demonstration at City Park on Friday April 22nd, from 1-3pm. Volunteers should bring gloves, pruning tools such as loppers, shears, and/or pruning saw, drink and snacks as needed, and be dressed for spring weather.
1:30 pm “Message From The Sea” (original musical by Wendy Starkey) performed by Victor Elementary students at the VES gym
3 pm Earth Day Art Show, hosted by Teton Arts, opens at City Center Gallery
4-7 pm Community Earth Day Celebration – with live entertainment, booths, kids activities, art, BBQ, raffle and more on the Downtown Driggs Plaza, Geo Center, and Driggs City Buildings. Come Join Us for this all ages family friendly event!!
Saturday 4/23 10 am-3 pm Earth Day Local Artisans Fair on the Downtown Driggs Plaza
Monday 4/25 1:30 pm “Message From The Sea” (original musical by Wendy Starkey) performed by Tetonia Elementary students at the TES gym
Earth Day Celebration
Schedule of Events – Friday April 22 4-7 pm
4 pm Non-Profit Educational Booths open
National Forest information (Meet Smokey Bear!)
Driggs Dark Sky initiative
Special Extended hours at the Teton Geo Museum
Household Hazardous Waste Education
STEM Projects
Vermiculture demo
Seed planting & Seed Library
Upcycling crafts
Garden Education
Birds and Nature Crafts
BIG RAFFLE – free ticket for service volunteers, plus tickets available for purchase
ENTERTAINMENT, MAIN STAGE:
4 pm — Teton Valley Music Alliance musicians live music
4:30 pm – 4H Cloverbuds present an Earth Day Play
5 pm – Teton High Music Department solos and ensembles & Teton High School Drama club sneak peek of “The Music Man”
6 pm — Hispanic Resource Center Folkloric Dancers
6:30 pm MAIN STAGE: Volunteer Appreciation, Awards, & Raffle Winners announced
Food (snacks & dinner) Available for purchase provided by Captain Ron’s Smokehouse