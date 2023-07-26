IMG_3788.jpg

The Western aspect of the Grand Teton, where a man suffered a fatal fall on the ‘Owen Chimney’ crux of the traditional ‘Owen Spalding’ route.

 Connor Shea

Park rangers responded Thursday, July 20, to a report of a climber who fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton, inside Grand Teton National Park. Rangers responded, however, the climber, Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duree’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

