...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
The Western aspect of the Grand Teton, where a man suffered a fatal fall on the ‘Owen Chimney’ crux of the traditional ‘Owen Spalding’ route.
Park rangers responded Thursday, July 20, to a report of a climber who fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton, inside Grand Teton National Park. Rangers responded, however, the climber, Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duree’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.
