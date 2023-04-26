...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River
Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley,
Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next week will increase
snowmelt. The risk of flooding will increase each day as we
head into the weekend.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings or Flood Advisories. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social
media, when it is save to do so.
&&
Letter to the Editor - Our Food Industry Today: Factory farming
What comes to mind when you think about food? For some it may be your favorite childhood dish your mom made. Or perhaps a hearty meal at your hometown restaurant. What doesn't come to mind? How did that food get there? You not thinking about where the delicious chicken sandwich you just got for lunch came from. But the answer to the question you never asked is factory farms. When you hear "farm" it sounds accurate right? However, to picture a factory farm you must butcher your definition of what you think a farm is because a factory farm couldn't be further from it.
Chickens are crammed into dark spaces so filled that many suffocate to death. Animals with such as cows, sheep, and pigs have their tails cut off without anesthetics causing them immense pain. This only scratches the surface of the torture that is factory farming. furthermore, this process can endanger the consumer too, chickens bred with antibiotics and growth hormones so they often are deformed and contract disease which can be dangerous to eat even after cooking.
To make the situation worse, these factories emit nitrous oxide and methane which is up to three hundred times more damaging to our ozone layer than carbon dioxide. "These animals will never raise their families, root around in the soil, build nests, or do anything that is natural and important to them. Most won’t even feel the warmth of the sun on their backs or breathe fresh air until the day they’re loaded onto trucks headed for slaughterhouses." States PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.) Studies show that 94% of people believe that animals deserve to live humane lives.
Yet, 99% of animal products comes from factory farms. As a high school student, this topic is not something I am passionate about, I don't want to talk about how awful our food industry is, I would much prefer that we make the change so we don't have to. My mission is to educate people about the inhumanity that is how we treat animals. I am not saying that everyone should go vegan. Rather what you can do is buy grass-fed beef, pasture raised dairy, free range chicken and eggs, plus wild caught fish. There is an answer and it's never too late. There is always some you can do to better the world around you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.