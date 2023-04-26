What comes to mind when you think about food? For some it may be your favorite childhood dish your mom made. Or perhaps a hearty meal at your hometown restaurant. What doesn't come to mind? How did that food get there? You not thinking about where the delicious chicken sandwich you just got for lunch came from. But the answer to the question you never asked is factory farms. When you hear "farm" it sounds accurate right? However, to picture a factory farm you must butcher your definition of what you think a farm is because a factory farm couldn't be further from it.

Chickens are crammed into dark spaces so filled that many suffocate to death. Animals with such as cows, sheep, and pigs have their tails cut off without anesthetics causing them immense pain. This only scratches the surface of the torture that is factory farming. furthermore, this process can endanger the consumer too, chickens bred with antibiotics and growth hormones so they often are deformed and contract disease which can be dangerous to eat even after cooking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.