...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50
below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park,
Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
I lay here half dozing, saddle under my head, inside an old sleeping bag meant for a bed. It’s too cold to sleep and I worry ‘bout Jake. But, I’ll stay by the fire until I’m awake.
I peek out from the covers to just look around. My breath turns to steam and it floats to the ground. The air is too cold to climb out of bed. I’m feeling a little like Old Sleepy Head.
And then I see Jake. He has moved in close by. He’s smellin’ for snacks near my saddle bag tie. He’s been with me through hot and cold. His days now are numbered, I wish he warn’t old.
Old Jake and me, we have been quite a team. We’ve ridden the fence, so it would seem to never run out or come to an end. We keep it upright, it’s our job to mend.
And Jake understands when I give a command. He helps stretch the wire. A good old top hand. There’s nothin’ quite like a man and his horse. The two work like one, a powerful source.
Now my old bones are feelin’ the air. The years have slipped by. It doesn’t seem fair. Old Jake has seen twenty-five years come and go. Now the two of us move just a little bit slow.
When I was near fifty I thought to marry a handsome gal who was somewhat contrary to a cowboy’s ways and all that he had, especially old Jake, who was then just a lad.
She TOLD me to choose. It was her or my horse. There was only one answer, and that was of course, Old Jake, who was always standin’ nearby. I said, “Take your dress and your flowers. GOOD-BYE “
The years have flown by. Did I make the right choice? I can talk to Old Jake. He don’t need a voice. Just havin’ him close next to me by the fire is better than any the forman could hire.
But, it’s lonely for sure, just the two of us here. Will we both be alive this same time in a year? No use a wonderin’, that fence is our life. We’re here to the end, no matter the strife.
Well, the hot cakes are cookin’, a breakfast for two. And Jake will try eating more than a few. Then I'll feed him some oats, toss a flake of grass hay. The same old routine, gettin’ ready for the day.
As I look down the fence at a wide gapin’ hole, it seems to be saying, “Bring up your soul.” So with hammer and staples this cowboy and friend head down the fence line that’s never to end.
