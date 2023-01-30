Bryce Angell preferred

Bryce Angell

I lay here half dozing, saddle under my head, inside an old sleeping bag meant for a bed. It’s too cold to sleep and I worry ‘bout Jake. But, I’ll stay by the fire until I’m awake.

I peek out from the covers to just look around. My breath turns to steam and it floats to the ground. The air is too cold to climb out of bed. I’m feeling a little like Old Sleepy Head.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.