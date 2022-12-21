...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Notice:
Newspapers have been unable to be delivered this morning due to road closures across Eastern Idaho.
Subscribers will likely not get their editions until tomorrow.
Most roads closed this morning around 7 AM, with State Highways 26, 32, and 33 all shut due to blowing snow as the weather storm moves through.
Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting its fourth annual holiday food drive called “Stuff the Trailer” on December 22nd at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Driggs. This event is for the benefit of the Teton Valley Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items are wanted and needed including such items as pasta, cold cereal, canned fruit, and other canned goods.
“We collect non-perishable food in December and then deliver it to the Teton Valley Food Pantry in early January to help restock them after the holidays,” says Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case. Case added, “Many families in Teton Valley could have a more food secure winter with your help.”
The food drive is Thursday the 22nd at the front entrance to Broulim’s in Driggs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fall River Electric is also inviting local businesses to donate either food items or money to purchase what the food pantry needs. If you are unable to attend this event and would still like to help, you can call Fall River Electric at 800.632.5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution.
