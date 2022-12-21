Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting its fourth annual holiday food drive called “Stuff the Trailer” on December 22nd at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Driggs. This event is for the benefit of the Teton Valley Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items are wanted and needed including such items as pasta, cold cereal, canned fruit, and other canned goods.

“We collect non-perishable food in December and then deliver it to the Teton Valley Food Pantry in early January to help restock them after the holidays,” says Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case. Case added, “Many families in Teton Valley could have a more food secure winter with your help.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.