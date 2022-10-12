Seniors West of the Tetons, or SWOT, serves up delicious lunches in Teton Valley four days a week. This unique non-profit, housed in the Community Center Building at 60 S Main Street, is dedicated to the mental and physical health of Teton Valley’s over 60 crowd. A major part of that mission is their dining program which provides balanced meals for 150-225 people each week.
But here’s the deal. You don’t have to be a senior to enjoy a meal at the Senior Center! Lunches at the community center are offered for all ages, Monday to Thursdays from 12 to 1 pm. It’s a great place to enjoy a well-cooked meal for just $7 if you’re younger than 60, $5 for 60 and older and $3 for children. My mom says “age is a state of mind” and it sure shows when all ages mix for a meal and enjoy great conversation together.
When we visited, we tried the falafel pita with tzatziki sauce, a vegetarian Mediterranean dish combining crispy balls of ground chickpeas with a creamy sauce, wrapped in flatbread. The combination of the nutty patty with tangy, crisp sauce and fresh chopped mint brought a smile to my face. The fresh salad bar offered additional choices of side dishes and you’d better believe I went back for seconds on the lemon bar dessert. Delicious. Sometimes the flavors of a dish go deeper than the ingredients and you can actually taste the kindness and care in the food.
The cafeteria-style lunches change depending on the day. Meals range from fish tacos and Asian barbecue pork sandwiches to loaded baked Idaho potatoes and more. A monthly menu can be found on the website, tetonseniors.org or posted outside the dining hall. Each day may offer something different at the Seniors West of the Tetons center table, but you can be sure each meal is well-balanced, nutritionist-approved, and prepared with love.
Kitchen manager, Peter Troy, brings many years of healthcare food preparation to SWOT. Having previous experience in food service at the hospital, Peter said that one of the hardest parts of the job is planning out just how much food to make.
“Sometimes we’ll have 25 people in the dining room and the next day we may have 40,” said Peter as he dished up homemade lemon bars, and volunteers began filling plates. In addition to Peter, SWOT employs a “super part-time” assistant kitchen manager and seven weekly volunteers in the kitchen. This kitchen team prepares and serves lunches each week, each one cleared with a dietician, so staff and patrons alike can rely on well-rounded, consistent meals that taste the way you wished your mother cooked.
Two things that make the dining experience unique is the daily salad bar and the vegetarian options. It’s tough to find consistent vegetarian meals in the valley and SWOT offers one each week. Add to that the fresh options available at the salad bar and you’ve got a delicious meal with great company.
Many older adults struggle to take in sufficient calories according to Allie Mollenkof, SWOT’s program coordinator and interim executive director while River Osborn is on a brief sabbatical. So making meals easy and tasty for seniors is a big priority. It’s a proven fact that social connection is good for the appetite.
Allie was quick with an answer when asked her favorite SWOT meals. “I love a good casserole,” she said. “We’re kinda famous for our Reuben sandwiches…and they are so delicious. Peter also makes his own potato chips and those are…unbelievable.” Allie’s dedication to Seniors West of the Tetons is obvious in the way she talks about SWOT’s programs and in how she interacts with seniors in the dining hall. “Our main focus is on programming and health and nutrition. The restaurant part of it is one huge arm of what the senior center does, and then of course we have all of our programming, excursions, social engagement and all of that.”
In addition to managing an active dining room four days a week, Seniors West of the Tetons offers a home-delivered meal program for homebound county residents over age 60. From south Victor up to Felt, SWOT delivers five of the same delicious meals that are prepared in the dining room to approximately twenty people each week. Packaged in reusable containers and brought to the homes of older Teton county adults, the home delivery meal program helps short or long term homebound seniors have a healthy diet without the food prep work. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, or if you’re available as a volunteer driver, contact Seniors West of the Tetons at swot@tetonseniors.org or 208-354-6973.
As a local, you may have tried some of the SWOT tastiness at Friday Farmer’s Markets through the summer. Members of SWOT’s board of directors, Anna and Ken Kirkpatrick, along with many volunteers, helped make and sell over 1,000 burritos during this past 2022 farmer’s market season, and with the frequency of their selling out, it could’ve been even more. The burritos serve as a weekly fund-raiser for the non-profit.
Seniors West of the Tetons offers a great service to the Teton Valley community. Volunteers help with everything from kitchen cleaning, meal delivery and programming assistance. Board members and employees create a consistently welcoming atmosphere. Donors support SWOT’s yearly and long-term goals. And if you want to be a part of this force for good, it’s as easy as eating a healthy lunch.
Eat like a local at Seniors West of the Teton’s center table. You’ll be glad you did.
