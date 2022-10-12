Seniors West of the Tetons, or SWOT, serves up delicious lunches in Teton Valley four days a week. This unique non-profit, housed in the Community Center Building at 60 S Main Street, is dedicated to the mental and physical health of Teton Valley’s over 60 crowd. A major part of that mission is their dining program which provides balanced meals for 150-225 people each week.

But here’s the deal. You don’t have to be a senior to enjoy a meal at the Senior Center! Lunches at the community center are offered for all ages, Monday to Thursdays from 12 to 1 pm. It’s a great place to enjoy a well-cooked meal for just $7 if you’re younger than 60, $5 for 60 and older and $3 for children. My mom says “age is a state of mind” and it sure shows when all ages mix for a meal and enjoy great conversation together.

