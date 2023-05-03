Friends of the Teton River and Idaho Fish and Game officials held a timely presentation on Thursday at Highpoint Cider dedicated to explaining the ins and outs of how trout in the Teton River are faring.
This summer is set to bring some of the best fishing conditions in recent years with the fruits of a healthy snow year sitting high in the ranges surrounding the river.
FTR Fisheries Program Manager Brian Van Winkle led the presentation, with additional input from Idaho Fish and Game Biologist Nathan Tillotson and Upper Snake Fisheries Manager Brett High. FTR’s Director of Stream Restoration and Fisheries Research Mike Lien also contributed.
Van Winkle kicked things off by introducing FTR, its strategic plan, and program goals. He then dived into a more data-focused presentation talking about trends in spawning rates, spawning locations, and the overall trout population.
Currently across the whole Teton River, the native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout remained stable at around 45% of the population of all fish in the river. Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout, or “cutties”, are the primary species of concern due to their native status in rivers throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Their numbers are under threat primarily due to the introduction (and competition with) Brook, Rainbow, and Brown trout. Additionally, cutties also can cross-reproduce with Rainbows, leading to genetic hybridization.
While under threat, cutties have been persevering and even rebounding from their low point in 1998 of an estimated 14 trout per mile across the Upper Teton River. At the present day, there are around 1,000 cutties per mile in the Upper Teton.
Teton Valley also is the location of many “stronghold” streams, where cutties are sometimes the only species found in various tributaries. Cutties are estimated to make up 45% of the trout population in the Teton.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to give the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout the competitive edge over non-natives (rainbows, browns, brook). So if we can keep Cutthroat competitive and keep them at least 20, 30, 40% of the overall population and higher in their stronghold streams, that’s important so we don’t have continued hybridization in the stronghold sections of the watershed,” said Van Winkle.
There is no hard set number when it comes to population rehabilitation goals with cutties.
“Obviously, we want the most Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout as possible without competition, but there is no hard set number,” said Van Winkle.
“As far as what we like to see, more is better, but specifically our management plan calls for protecting the genetic integrity and population viability of Cutthroat trout,” said ID F&G’s Brett High.
Van Winkle went on to break down population estimates for various stretches (or reaches) of the river.
The South Fork of the Teton River is a reach that is “of concern” for ID F&G and FTR, with 161 trout per mile with browns the most numerous. There is an estimated 161 trout per mile here with around 19 cutties per mile. Van Winkle mentioned its lower elevation, warmer waters, and higher rate of agricultural diversion as challenges to this stretch.
“Brown trout are doing pretty well, All others, not so much. Browns care for more tepid water,” said Van Winkle.
Things get better in the Teton Canyon (northeast of Rexburg, not east of Alta) reach, with Van Winkle characterizing the estimate of 1229 cutties per mile as “really cool to see”, especially considering there were less than 400 cutties/mile there in 2015.
“The hypothesis is that all of the ongoing restoration projects we have done in Canyon Creek in particular have helped with that. If this continues to climb that would be awesome,” said Van Winkle.
The Breckinridge reach up to Packsaddle is about average, with 56 cutties/mile, while non-native species are stronger with 648 rainbows/mile among similar numbers for brook and browns.
The South Bates to Bates stretch is more heavily populated with cutties, holding strong with 370 cutties/mile or around 21% of trout in that stretch.
Continued studies will shed more light on various aspects of the trout populations with ID F&G and FTR planning a lot of genetics-focused work. These surveys will be able to identify when/if pure cutthroats at some time had grandparents that may have been hybridized or if it was a pure cutthroat.
“We’ll be in here quite a bit with new surveys and I hope to get a few of you out on the water with us,” said ID F&G Biologist Nathan Tillotson.
Additionally, FTR will be continuing stream restoration efforts near Victor and around the Bates Bridge area.
Talking about the overall health of the fishery, Tillotson was optimistic.
“Right now, the health of the fishery is a difficult question to speak to due to the scale of the Teton watershed. Some places the cutthroats are doing well, some places they are at lower abundance. In some of our reaches, they are holding steady. Overall I would say the health of the fishery is pretty good relative to some of the other fisheries that we see where we’re seeing declines relative to Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout,” said Tillotson.
“The fact that we do have such a stronghold of cutthroats in the Teton and other tributaries where we have consistent recruitment, those are really valuable resources to us that we want to protect. We wouldn’t be able to do what we are doing without organizations like FTR and all of you guys that are motivated to put the effort in. I’m happy with the health of the Teton River fishery and I’m happy to make it even better,” said Tillotson.
High was also optimistic, stating that there is a reason ID F&G hasn’t been instituting tag and harvest programs like on the South Fork of the Snake River near Swan Valley.
“I certainly think there could be a time down the road where that would be the appropriate action in the Teton. Right now we’re pretty fortunate in the Teton River that rainbow trout are playing somewhat nice,” said High. “They both go up when there’s good years and they both go down when there’s bad years. As long as they’re not going the opposite direction, in other words, displacing cutthroat trout.”
“If we start to see rainbow trout numbers increase and cutthroat trout numbers decrease, then that’s the red flag that would indicate additional action must be taken. And that’s what’s happening on the South Fork. Rainbows are pushing cutthroat out. And that’s why we’re being more aggressive with our management options on the other side of the hill,” said High.
Hill was confident in the abilities of ID F&G and FTR to keep a good thing going, calling F&G’s relationship with FTR “pretty rare”.
“We have some really good organizations in this part of the state that help with conservation and enhance everyone’s efforts. But a group like Friends of the Teton River up in a small community, on a small system like the Teton, I don’t know of anyone or anything else like it in the state,” said High.
“Their goals and assisting and providing data and bandwidth that the State departments can’t facilitate on their own... They’ve been doing that for decades. And the things that have been accomplished as a group, thanks to their efforts and others, that’s pretty cool,” High concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.