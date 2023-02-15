Jim Fredericks

Jim Fredericks, Idaho Fish and Game Director

 Jim Fredericks

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has extended an offer to Jim Fredericks to serve as the new director of Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been a deputy director for Fish and Game since 2021 and is a former fisheries bureau chief.

Fredericks, 58, was raised in Moscow since grade school, graduated from University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in fishery resources. He has spent his entire professional career with Idaho Fish and Game.

