Thanksgiving in our family has always been filled with anticipation — not for Black Friday shopping, but often for our first ski days of the year. After cleaning up our Thanksgiving meal, we would cellophane-wrap a stack of turkey sandwiches and load our skis in our baby blue Suburban in preparation for an early morning drive to Grand Targhee. It seemed that the only things that separated us from the ski hill were the South Fork of the Snake River and endless miles of open dry farms. We were thankful for that.
While some parts of that drive have remained untouched, the landscape is quickly changing. Over the last few years, Idaho has remained the fastest growing state in the nation. Development pressure has led to eastern Idaho’s prime farmlands and wildlife habitat changing hands at an unprecedented rate.
For more than thirty years, the Teton Regional Land Trust has helped conserve almost 40,000 acres of important farm and ranch lands, wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces through voluntary conservation agreements and habitat restoration in eastern Idaho. The Land Trust has also partnered to protect river access and recreational trails that are important to our communities. We are your community land trust.
At this time of year, when we’re all reflecting on what we’re thankful for, I’ve been struck by the support of our community. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are nearing completion of a 5-year, $10 million Legacy of Land capital campaign. The campaign is still in full swing until the end of the year, and we need your help to end it on a high note. The Hamill Family Foundation has offered a $250 thousand matching fund, which means that each dollar you give will be doubled. This is a chance to make an enormous impact for the conservation of the landscape that we all love. We want YOU to be part of our success, and we ask that you help get us over the finish line by December 31st.
Your donation to the Legacy of Land campaign will support three funds that are essential to the Land Trust – a Conservation Action Fund, our Stewardship Endowment, and our Organizational Continuity.
Conservation Action Fund – This fund allows the Land Trust to act quickly as conservation opportunities arise. The largest and most impactful grants often require applicants to provide private funding. By having this funding on hand, we anticipate leveraging the Action Fund at least three to one.
Stewardship Endowment – When the Land Trust agrees to protect land, either by owning it or by holding a conservation easement, we promise to take care of that land in perpetuity. It’s easy to get excited about new transactions, but it is through perpetual stewardship of these agreements that we truly protect the land for generations to come.
Organizational Continuity — This ensures the day to day operations of the Land Trust are performed by experienced professional staff with the resources needed to implement our vision.
So, thank YOU for making this ambitious campaign a success. Please join us in celebrating Giving Tuesday on November 29th by supporting the Land Trust to benefit your communities for generations to come. If you are interested in becoming a member, giving directly to the campaign, or giving us an additional gift before year-end, please call us at (208) 354-8939 or visit tetonlandtrust.org.
