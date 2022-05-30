On Friday night 103 Teton High seniors, school faculty and staff, and families from across the community gathered to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022, a class that weathered almost two and a half years of disruption and uncertainty during the pandemic and still managed to come out on top.
Of the 103 students to receive their diplomas, 14 are National Honors Society members. The students earned a cumulative 843 college credits, the equivalent of seven bachelor’s degrees, and Julian Velazquez was the first Teton High student ever to complete the equivalent of an associate’s degree while in high school. As class president, Sara Bagley began the ceremony by welcoming the attendees, and Chelsie Candia provided the Spanish translation. As valedictorian and salutatorian, Trinity Witek and Jenna Haskell spoke (see their speeches on page A7), and musicians Frida Montalvo, Jack Jordan, Kylie Hunter, Liza Marcum, Alyssa Moss, Sara Bagley, Adiel Arroyo, Jonah Dvorak, and Sierra Hanamaikai performed the senior song, “Walk Through Life.”
In total, the seniors received $3,674,045 in scholarship dollars.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme told the seniors that their accomplishments were “an awesome, inspiring sight.”
School board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby agreed, saying, “We can’t wait to see what you do in the world.”
On June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Teton High auditorium, Basin High will hold its own graduation ceremony. The alternative high school is graduating 16 students.