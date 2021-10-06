Four candidates are running to fill two seats on the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees.
Zone 3
Jeannette Boner
Perhaps there has never been a more critical time in our history to elect leaders who have the courage to ask questions, speak truth to power and understand that positive changes can be made through government processes that often require patience over years of work.
Public education is personal and as I watch my own children take their first big steps into our public schools, I personally feel the weight of trust and hope that I place within the system. Therefore, I want nothing more than to ensure that the system fulfills its mission of “Empowering our students to reach their full potential,” not only for my own children, but on behalf of the community as a whole.
-What is the role of the school board and what does a high functioning board look like to you?
I will commit to working toward becoming a highly functioning school board and will make no apologies when I say that this district should know no boundaries to the potential of its students, staff and administrators.
As board member, I will commit to working collaboratively with school district stakeholders—including administrator, staff and members of the community, to set policies and goals that work to support and propel student achievement.
Highly effective boards make and spend time working on policy and crafting spending around student achievement. Highly effective boards will also spend less time cracking open new school bus bids and approving the winter sports program for the 15th year in a row.
Highly effective board members spend time in communication with staff, teachers, administration and community members, always with the focus on producing policies that support student achievement.
Highly effective boards train together to be better at being a board that focuses on student achievement. I will commit to this training.
Highly effective boards are accountable to teachers, administrators and the community for setting and meeting goals for student achievement.
-What are your measures of student success? How should the district measure student achievement and communicate that to the community?
Student achievement can be assessed in its most basic form in test scores. But student achievement is intimately tied to everything — it’s the outcome of a school district's budgetary vision that prioritizes teachers and educational goals that work together to support the student.
And you can’t talk about student achievement without taking a hard look at the board’s effectiveness. Student achievement, crunching data, and understanding student needs are lost when a board is not setting real goals and policies that matter where students are concerned.
Consider this: the budget is the story of the district’s goals and priorities. When the budget is clear to everyone — from teaching staff to support staff, to parents and to taxpayers, we lay the foundation for student achievement that should be at the heart of every decision that is made.
In the last few years, our budgetary headline has been more reactionary than anything — from increased insurance rates from fraud, increased staffing salaries in the middle of a budget year, and a pandemic that was something none of us could have anticipated — we have a little bit of budgetary whiplash.
And as a board member, one of my biggest priorities — or headlines if you will — would be to work toward teacher and staff retention and recruitment — and currently, that’s about 80 percent of the school budget. And you can’t have that conversation without talking about the budget. And you can’t make that commitment without having a seat at the teacher negotiation table, a place where contracts are drafted and values placed.
From here, we can meet student achievement goals that can be clearly communicated across a variety of platforms.
-Staff shortage, burnout, and pay - how would you address these issues that are being felt across so many districts?
This is not a new problem for Teton 401 — this is a systemic problem that multiple boards over decades have wrestled with — how do we attract and keep quality teaching staff in a state that does not value public education? (who remembers losing seven teaching positions in 2010 because of state cuts? Or the 2013 headline “Teton school district sees educator exodus, Nothing new said school officials.”
The only way we can really address this problem is to prioritize the budget that reflects the values and goals of this community.
This is over a decade of fixed budgeting that has never been addressed. Why do we pick our heads up every year and wonder how we are going to afford pay increases for teachers and staff? The nature of the board is to make decisions without any strategy of how to fund those decisions. We need to look out at the very least five years — and even ten years into the budget to create stable and predictable funding that invests in teaching staff and provides the kinds of steadiness for 401 that the state does not.
Additionally, the school district and the board should not be operating as if they were a single silo in the community. This board needs a seat at multiple community tables including the affordable housing authority where if elected, I would push for earmarked affordable housing units for district employees and educators.
I also support the Reclaim Idaho initiative that I will personally work to get onto the 2022 ballot. Reclaim Idaho — you should do a quick google — it’s worth your time — aims to raise over $300 million a year for Idaho K-12 education — that’s potentially a 15 percent increase to our own budget at 401 — or if you want to break it down further, $1,000 more dollars invested into each of our students. The money will be earmarked to fund teacher salaries, career-technical education, and full-day kindergarten among other priorities by asking voters to re-establish the corporate tax rate at 8 percent and increasing taxes by 4 percent on those who earn over $250,000.
-How will you balance the needs and desires of the student, the teacher, the administrator, and the taxpayer?
Where these stakeholders collide, if we are not focused on student achievement, we are shirking our duty not only as board members, but as a community committed to supporting and uplifting our youngest.
When goals for the district are clear and focused on student achievement with measurable results, this provides a transparent way forward that all stakeholders are able to communicate including students, teachers, administrators and taxpayers.
-What would your top three objectives be as a school board member?
● Student safety as it applies to the physical, emotional, academic and mental health of those who attended and participated in our public education system.
● Student achievement as it relates to the needs and abilities of each student. Having an equitable playing field is the first step.
● Accountability to taxpayers on commitments made.
● I have one more. To support and lift up public education in Teton County, Idaho with every decision and issue that comes before the elected board.
Ray Hinchcliff
My family and I have lived in Teton Valley for the majority of the past 21 years. Our three children are all THS graduates. During my professional career I have managed large business units with complex problems and challenges. I have also served on a management board of a school system in a midsize native Alaskan community.
The School Board needs my experience and leadership is the reason I am running for the trustee seat in Zone 3. For the past four years Teton School District has spent way too much energy dealing with hot button social issues. This has taken time and resources away that could have been better spent focusing on educating our children.
-What is the role of the school board and what does a high functioning board look like to you?
The school board is an oversight body that provides leadership to the superintendent; ensures taxpayer funds are spent prudently and establishes criteria for programs and curriculum. The board also develops and adopts policies for student services, transportation and facilities. Some would argue that the board should be staffed with like-minded people; instead I believe the board should be comprised of members who will listen with an open mind to all the information and not make decisions based on personal or political positions. What we need on the board are trustees who will seek solutions to problems and not create more by driving a wedge in the community. A high functioning board lets the administration team run our schools while it directs policy that will result in long-term financial stability and educational excellence.
-What are your measures of student success? How should the district measure student achievement and communicate that to the community?
No two students are the same, with differing skills, family support and cultural backgrounds. To get an accurate idea of student success you need to look at the individual “growth” or student improvement over the course of a year. We need to look at other indicators in addition to standardized tests in order to measure student success. Indirect assessments are tools that the district is currently using. These assessments should be used when modifying the curriculum. The curriculum should be building blocks that prepare our students for tomorrows challenges.
-Staff shortage, burnout, and pay - how would you address these issues that are being felt across so many districts?
Staffing our schools with qualified teachers is a significant challenge living in a rural area with high cost of living and restricted funding. It is especially difficult to attract young educators from our universities if they have no family network in the valley. Yes, teachers in Idaho are underpaid. Lobbying our elected state representatives for a larger share of the state budget for education has to be a priority. But I believe we can find creative ways locally to attract teachers while improving the work environment in the schools. Some ideas are the following:
1. Use the district bargaining power to source lower cost housing.
2. Seek teacher discounts from local businesses. Teacher workforce planning will only work with community support.
3. Staff a sufficient number of paraprofessionals to assist our educators.
4. Provide adequate funding for teacher development.
-How will you balance the needs and desire of the student, the teacher, the administration and the taxpayer?
That question can be answered with two words, “feedback and communication”. Getting input from administrators and teachers along with students and parents is a critical role of the school board. Conflicts will arise, but as a member of the school board, I will balance their feedback and make decisions that are in the best interest of our school system. Clear objectives and goals are a prerequisite for balancing stakeholder requirements. The need for transparency and communication are critical. I will strive to see that the basis for board decisions is effectively communicated to all parties.
-What would your top three objectives be as a school board member?
1. Improve the transparency and communication between the district and parents, students and staff.
2. Find solutions to minimize teacher and staff shortages. For the long-term viability of our schools we need to be competitive in order to attract qualified educators.
3. Seek additional non-local taxpayer funds to support the following:
a. Expand the vocational program at the high school to include exposure to the trades (i.e. plumbing and electrical).
b. Increase staffing for the English Language Learning (ELL) program throughout the district.
c. Improve the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focus in the schools.
Zone 4
Kathleen Haar
My name is Kathleen Haar and I’m running for the Zone 4 trustee seat. My husband and I have lived in the valley since 2008, and both of our kids went through secondary school here.
-Bachelor’s degree in education. Taught in public and private secondary schools, and instructed software development training for corporate and military entities.
-Have observed the school board for almost a decade and attended most regular, training, finance, and negotiations sessions.
-Have studied our district’s finances, and understand state funding and calculations.
-Graduate-level school administration classes in finance, law, and collective bargaining.
-Solution-oriented and excited to see what our community can do.
-Willing to spend time to explore ideas with staff and constituents and show up for meetings and classroom visits.
We have all the elements to be an outstanding district — supportive community, nice kids, good teachers, and, as of last year, new or substantially updated buildings. District finances are solid and the Education Foundation has become a phenomenal resource for our schools, filling in myriad small gaps. It’s time for our schools to fulfill the district’s mission to be exceptional and offer a relevant and progressive education — but it’s going to take “...ten times …[the] effort … anyone else thinks is reasonable.” (The Rickover Effect by Theodore Rockwell)
Education is too important to continue the way we are and just hope things work out.
-What is the role of the school board and what does a high-functioning board look like to you?
The school board is the interface between the public and the school district. It directs questions to the appropriate people, seeks out answers for more difficult questions, and oversees district operations on behalf of the public. In conjunction with district administration, it implements policies needed to effectively govern district activities.
While the board has the common goal of maintaining and advancing our schools, individual board members will have a variety of approaches based on their own experiences as well as the inputs received from constituents. A high-functioning board will coalesce this input into policies that suit our unique community.
-What are your measures of student success? How should the district measure student achievement and communicate that to the community?
Because our community and state do not function in isolation from the rest of the world, I believe that nationally-normed tests provide the best indication of our overall district achievement relative to the rest of the nation — an important consideration in ensuring that our students are on equal footing with students nationwide when applying for jobs, apprenticeships, college.
But while we like to think test data is objective and definitive, no one metric should be considered in isolation, and even seemingly straight-forward data requires an understanding of the collection and analysis techniques. Supporting metrics for academic achievement can include attendance, participation in co- and extra-curricular activities, year-over-year growth, participation in advanced programs, and graduation rates. These indicators are relatively easy to obtain and present to parents and the community.
Success requires a longer view and is more subjective. While achievement data may show that 70% of our 6th graders are proficient in reading, what we should be interested in is how this translates into life after graduation—are our students successful in life? Long-term studies of this nature are complex, but, with today’s technology, our district could send out simple questionnaires to our graduates once each year for 5-10 years asking how prepared they felt, whether they had the right tools for where their lives were going, what was good, what could have been different. This could be incredibly illuminating for our teachers and community.
-Staff shortage, burnout, and pay — how would you address these issues that are being felt across so many districts?
1. Staff must be — not just “feel” — appreciated. Administration must work with all employees to ensure they understand the importance of their roles in fulfilling the mission and vision of our district. People want to contribute, to be part of something bigger than themselves. A nurturing environment where people can see their impact prevents burnout and serves to attract new employees.
2. Staff must have the supplies, equipment, and time needed to do the job.
3. Our district must pay on par with other local entities. Cleaning businesses in the valley are advertising $25/hour — over $5/hour more than the highest paid custodian in the district. Kathy Rowbury, Child Nutrition Director, stated in her annual report that she believes her budget (largely separate from the general fund) would support higher pay for her employees, enabling her to fill vacant positions — but pay can’t be increased for a single group. Within the certificated ranks, our teachers, responsible for the futures of 25+++ children, start at around $28/hour.
4. Low pay and a demanding environment with little appreciation for the work being done are not conducive to attracting or retaining high quality employees. Environmental improvements require time and effort on the part of administrators and the board, but little cost. Pay issues will require thoughtful consideration in order to create a structure that is both equitable for our employees and sustainable by our community.
How will you balance the needs and desires of the student, the teacher, the administrator, and the taxpayer?
Balancing something this complex is an iterative, time-consuming process.
1. Talk with these groups to understand what they need and want and why.
2. Review the strategic plan to see where funds are planned.
3. Analyze the budget to see what does not serve these needs.
4. Determine what the cost would be of all needs and wants.
5. Go back to step one with these results.
-What would your top three objectives be as a school board member?
1. Regular, open, two-way communication with teachers, other staff, and the community via special working sessions.
2. A cohesive, comprehensive compensation plan for all personnel that is equitable, sustainable, and reflects the strategic goals of our district.
3. A plan to encourage teaching to become, and to be properly recognized as, a full profession in our valley.
Jake Kunz
Hello, my name is Jake Kunz. My wife Cassie and I were both raised in Teton Valley and are THS Graduates. After traveling and living in various places, we moved home in 2016. Today we have a Kindergartner at Victor and a 4th Grader at Rendezvous. My wife and I were both raised by public educators and have a strong desire to support and improve our local schools. As a parent, a financial professional and business owner, coupled with my institutional knowledge and experience, I firmly believe I am the best candidate to continue to represent Zone 4.
-What is the role of the school board and what does a high-functioning board look like to you?
The main roles of the school board are as follows: manage policies and procedures, oversee the financial affairs of the district, and hire/fire superintendent. High functioning boards have the right people in the right seats. The board needs to operate at a high level and provide a structure/framework for the superintendent and staff to be successful. An efficient board runs smoothly when board members put in the time before the meeting to study, ask questions, and listen to people’s ideas and concerns. The board MUST be non-biased and always have an open mind regarding every issue. I’m open to listen to all perspectives, facts, and opinions before making any decision; I’ve proven this trait throughout my three years on the board.
-What are your measures of student success? How should the district measure student achievement and communicate that to the community?
Student success means something different to every single student, and student success is different at each individual school. Although state test scores, graduation rates, dropout rates, and overall attendance are key quantitative data to watch and continuously look to improve, there is more to student success than these statistics. Students and staff need to feel empowered to define and fulfill their needs in order to reach academic goals, because each student is starting at a different place with varied capabilities. The school board provides the framework in order for this to happen. TSD401 has qualified and experienced educators and administrators; these professionals build and implement individual models for success at their individual schools. Sharing the achievements of individual students and teachers with the community is a great way to demonstrate the successes of TSD. The State of Idaho is also pushing more emphasis on Career and Technical Education (CTE) verses just the traditional route post high school. THS is doing an excellent job at providing trade and technical skills to students, evidenced by the recent success in the Robotics Team. The district has also had huge success with the alternative high school in Basin, again another avenue for students.
-Staff shortage, burnout, and pay — how would you address these issues that are being felt across so many districts?
Unfortunately, we must accept that the State of Idaho is going to continue to underfund education. I have and will continue to look locally for a steady and adequate amount of funding to supplement pay. The supplemental levy has been stagnant at $3.1 million since 2013. If elected, I will be an advocate for asking the public for additional funding to help supplement our current employment crisis. The district is facing serious staff shortages with regards to para-professionals, cooks, janitors, bus drivers, educators and many other positions. These people are critical to the educational and emotional success of our students. With additional funding from the community, we will help bring their pay closer to what the current competitive market is presenting. Another key issue for our staff is housing. The board is currently engaged in discussions with other local government and private entities to tackle this issue. The district has also recently implemented a bonus program for substitute teachers. Another option that is showing solid results is to tap the residents who are already established in the Valley to obtain the necessary certification in order to enter the profession of education. The community has stepped up greatly over the last 18 months with regards to substitute teachers. By adequately staffing our schools and increasing the financial benefit of TSD employment, we hope to decrease the teacher burnout that is rampant in schools across the country.
-How will you balance the needs and desires of the student, the teacher, the administrator, and the taxpayer?
I’m first a parent and taxpayer and was raised by a father who was a teacher and then an administrator. I understand the needs and desires of each role. If the table is set right, meaning students are physically and emotionally present, teachers have adequate supplies and knowledge, and administrators have adequate funding, support, and guidance from the board, the taxpayer will be satisfied with the growth and development in their children’s success. Boards need to filter and remove as much political and non-conducive noise from the district in order to provide an environment of learning and achievement. Too often politically and emotionally charged issues consume the board’s time, when this time and energy needs to be focused on student achievement. A board member MUST remain neutral and open-minded as they work through each issue. The needs of students, teachers, administrators, and taxpayers are all interdependent; meeting the needs of one will in most instances meet the needs of all.
-What would your top three objectives be as a school board member?
1.Establish and improve a long term/stable funding source, go more local. Staff burnout is real; our community has always supported public education and it is my hope that the board can properly communicate the need for additional funding to support the staff of TSD401.
2.Complete major infrastructure projects surrounding DES/TMS and VES
3.Improve District culture and work to continue to improve the educational process by implementing new district policies surrounding school culture and learning experiences. The board has and will continue to give the Teton Education Association a seat at the board table, to ensure their perspectives and opinions are being heard.