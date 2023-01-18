(BOISE)—Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19—July 12.

Hosted since 1963 in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, the NYSCamp is a residential science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program designed to challenge students while providing them with opportunities to engage with STEAM professionals and participate in a variety of activities. The experience will feature world-class lectures, directed studies and seminars with prestigious and up-and-coming industry leaders.

