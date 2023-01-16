Two pairs of skis are stuck in the snow in the driveway of the Hawkins family yurt in Driggs, Idaho Sunday March 13, 2022. When the pandemic hit and rents skyrocketed, Betsy Hawkins looked in to buying land and building a house on it. The cost of the most modest house available was over $400,000 for a 1000 sq ft.. Her family of four, decided to buy 2.5 acres and a yurt kit spending about $200, 000. They are not shackled to a crippling mortgage and Betsy says is planning to work part-time and enjoy life more.
Anne Flatberg (L) and husband Earnest ”Skip” Widgeon Bell IV play gin in their yurt in Tetonia, Idaho Wednesday March 9, 2022. When Flatberg's father passed away in 2021, she couldn’t afford to buy her sister out of the the home they inherited from him so she moved in with Bell, who refused to live in town anyway. Bell had lived in yurts for the past two decades. This home designed and constructed by Bell in 2010 is situated in the wilderness a few miles from the western border of Yellowstone Park. Bell milled the wood and did all the construction by hand.
Anna Flatberg and Skip Bell get some fresh air as temperatures dither well below freezing on the deck of their yurt. “I can live pretty simply” says Bell, but now that Anne’s here we are going to have to upgrade some things.” The couple have recently added a washer and dryer and plan to install a hot water heater soon.
Betsy Hawkins (L) kneads dough to make brioche as she chats with her daughter Georgia, 14, in the living area of the yurt. Their yurt is 31 feet in diameter and each of the two children has a small but private bedroom. The yurt also has an indoor toilet, shower, a washing machine, and a pellet stove. Editor's Note: Hawkins is an ex-executive director of the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, and one of the CRC's main missions is supporting locals trying to find housing and keep them housed.
Sea Marie Biladeau (L) and Devin Pool in their yurt in Tetonia, Idaho. Biladeau, who grew up in Idaho wanted to move back after living in Colorado. She looked at traditional real-estate, but found gigantic homes in subdivisions that she knew wouldn’t work her her. As she started to look at lots, she learned about CC&Rs (covenants, conditions & restrictions) that govern what owners can do on land they own. “The requirements were crazy, as far as materials, the square footage, and also limitations on your personal freedom - so I guess I’m really an Idahoan after all!” says Biladeau, “What’s the point of moving to the west for the lifestyle if you can’t live the type of lifestyle?” Pool adds “It’s not farm-life at all, its subdivision-life.” So, the couple found an 11 acre piece of property with a creek running through it, with no restrictions, for $165,000 and decided to build a yurt on it.
Biladeau in her bathroom, that has a 1000 pound concrete, custom made bath tub. She says she wanted to be able to lie in the bath and look at the Tetons.
Biladeau had a 500 sq. ft loft near Aspen, Colorado which she sold for $350,000 and with that money, she bought 11 acres, drilled a well, dug a septic tank, built a road, got electricity to the property, purchased the yurt kit and hired the labor to help build it.
The yurt-kit itself was 36K, but would have been about 25% less if the yurt wasn’t made to bear an extreme snow load, needed in the Tetons. Keeping the yurt heated is a challenge. Pool says they burn about 5 cords of wood over the winter and the wood stove is constantly in use.
The view from Biladeau and Pool’s kitchen window; the Tetons are seen next to home that is under construction in a community with strict CC&Rs. The home is 2000 sq ft, the minimum size for the development.
Some views of the Flatberg-Bell yurt. The couple have had to make some sacrifices to live in this mostly off-grid yurt. Flatberg says washing her face with freezing well-water is a shock. They also have an outhouse, Flaberg says one morning in February she went to the outhouse and ran “smack dab” into a moose.
They can hear wolves at night, and have seen grizzly bears and mountain lions wandering around their neighborhood. Bell adds, “They’ve never gotten in to the yurt, which is nice, but they have gotten in to trash, which sucks” Bell says it took time to learn how to regulate the air pressure in the yurt with the heat of the wood-stove. He laughs as he tell a story, “The ladies at the bank were like, “mind if we ask you a question? Where do you live - you always smell like campfire!”
The following is a photo essay from the esteemed photojournalist Natalie Behring. Behring explores the rise of yurts as unexpected housing soloutions in Teton Valley.
Yurts, in this case providing much needed and relativley afforadble housing, have long been popular in mountian destinations as a backcountry refuge for summer and winter recreation enthusiasts.
The ingenuity of the soloution is amazing, with many yurts having many features you would find in a typical single-family home.
Enjoy the following from Natalie, who was gracious enough to offer this wonderful piece to the TVN.—TVN Editor Connor Shea
Teton Valley, a rural community whose main economy used to be tied to agriculture has reluctantly transformed in recent years to a mountain resort town.
Locals joke that the billionaires have pushed the millionaires out of nearby Jackson Hole, and as a result many of the working class people employed in Jackson make the daily commute over the Teton Pass from Victor and Driggs.
The pandemic accelerated this transformation.
Who wouldn’t want to wake up to the sun rising over the Grand Teton, watch moose in the yard, and ski or hike after brunch? This influx of remote workers drove real estate prices so high that they are now out of reach for most locals. A family renting a three bedroom house for $1200/month in 2019 can now expect to pay double.
Property owners can make more renting homes, apartments, even RVs on short-term-rental platforms to tourists, further diminishing the chances that the local cashier, city worker, or lawyer will be able to find a home.
Driving around the valley one will surely notice a lot of yurts, tucked amongst the trees, their plexiglass domes staring up at the sky. They are in backyards, alone in vast fields and along the highway.
No one has an accurate count, since so many of the dwellings are unpermitted.
Many residents that couldn’t find homes to rent or buy, or couldn’t afford what they found have turned to the 3000 year-old Mongol dwelling as a housing crisis hack. Teton County, Idaho has a population of about 12,200 according to the 2021 census.
