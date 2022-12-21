...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along
the Montana Divide.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and
Kilgore.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Notice:
Newspapers have been unable to be delivered this morning due to road closures across Eastern Idaho.
Subscribers will likely not get their editions until tomorrow.
Most roads closed this morning around 7 AM, with State Highways 26, 32, and 33 all shut due to blowing snow as the weather storm moves through.
TVCR to dedicate Re-Auction funds for grant funding
Back in its 3rd year, Teton Valley Community Recycling raised over $5,000 in funds that will be dedicated towards a very important grant to improve recycling infrastructure in Teton Valley.
With the funds, TVCR will be able to dedicate more staff time to authoring an EPA grant application on behalf of Teton County.
If the $1.5 million grant were to be awarded, TVCR and the county are eyeing construction to expand the recycling facility in Teton Valley.
“It’s not the flashiest in the world, but it will go towards building that grant and working towards expanding recycling and reuse, which is also a large part of that grant process while investing in our local economy in 2023,” said Angela Saggiomo, Executive Director of TVCR.
The grant application period is currently open with a deadline in the middle of January, but the grant will have multiple rounds spread out over the next 5 years.
“We are very much hoping to get this in the first round. Right now we are putting in all the effort so we can get a really strong grant put together that we can continue to tweak if necessary through future rounds. We would also like to help out other regional counties as they look towards getting funding to actually get recycling programs started.”
The Re-Auction was born out of necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic when TVCR was unable to hold its well-known trash bash that year.
“We had to think of a way to pivot that would still serve the community, bring some sustainability, but also raise some money and have a fundraiser for our organization,” said Saggiomo. “One of our board members came up with this idea of having an online auction and using all local items and asking for local businesses and local artists and makers to get involved.”
The first re-auction ended up being a success, offering a beacon of light in some dark times.
“It was a huge hit,” said Saggiomo. “People loved it, I think everyone was at home on their couch and it was made an easy way that they could shop locally and support a local organization without having to leave their house. So we kept it going.
Since that first event, the Re-Auction has grown not only in terms of the funds that it raises but also in the items that are sold in the benefit.
“What ended up being the most popular items this year, which I was really excited about, were items from artists. I think that kind of goes along with our community. People love art and appreciate it,” said Saggiomo.
In addition, many of the artists this year turned towards re-use as an apt inspiration for some of the goods that were put up for auction.
“The sustainability of what these makers are making is often reused items, clay is something that can be endlessly reusable,” said Saggiomo. “A lot of people are using fabric remnants. There was a good amount of focusing in on that side of our valley and highlighting folks that are getting creative with reuse and art.”
The Re-Auction is also growing an increased amount of recognition for TVCR and the fundraiser, something Saggiomo is very appreciative of.
“As I was going around town, getting items and talking to people about it, everyone was excited that it was coming back,” said Saggiomo. “I’ve just been proud of how we’ve been able to establish this as a yearly event with community recognition because I think in a community as small as Teton Valley, that can be difficult sometimes,” said Saggiomo. “I feel like we’ve really carved out a great niche for ourselves and fill a need for the community while also helping build our capacity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.