I just finished reading the 10/20/21 issue of the TVN. It is very clear to me that my fears are becoming reality when I see incompetent politicians being led by the nose by greedy developers. When we moved to Driggs 23 years ago, we found a community of friendly people who welcomed us and shared their love of this valley and their way of life. No Driggs did not have every store you might want and many of the roads were not and still aren't paved. In point of fact, there is a great deal of infrastructure that is inadequate or nonexistent.
But overall, this has been a good place to call home.
Sadly, now our incompetent politicians and greedy developers are forming an unholy alliance that if not stopped or at least controlled to a reasonable level will destroy this valley and everything that makes it a great place. Large subdivisions are now the next big thing. Is anyone thinking about the impact on roads, schools, water systems and septic systems located on each home site. All of us know that traffic on Highway 33 is impossible. You must seek divine intervention if you want to turn onto the highway from side roads.
For me, the most unforgivable effect of the rush to build and acquire money is the impact on those folks who work hard each day to provide goods and services to us and then can't provide a home for their families with housing costs that have reached unconscionable levels. I will miss the food servers at our eating establishments and the cooks that prepare meals. Just think about the ubiquitous "help wanted" signs that decorate almost every door in the downtown areas. Sure, a few will make money but at what cost to our quality of life and each person who calls Teton Valley home.
And know one other thing. Developers will make their money without a care of what the effect may be on our community. They will just take their money and seek out another place they can ruin.
