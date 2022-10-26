Maintenance Notice:The site will be down for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 starting at 11:00 PM Mountain Time to perform maintenance.
The site of the planned Sherman Park affordable housing project. The wedge-shaped parcel is situated just east of the Kotler Ice Arena parking lot. Grand Teton Brewing lies on the opposite side of Old Jackson Highway.
Both the Sherman Park (Victor) and 175 Front St. affordable housing projects received responses as a part of the request for qualifications process.
Sherman Park is the largest planned workforce housing project in Teton Valley, with 72 units to be constructed. The City of Victor had previously agreed to lease the Sherman Park land to the Housing Authority, with the condition that Victor has the right of refusal for 5 of the units.
The Sherman Park units will be restricted to residents making 80-120% of Teton County’s AMI (Area Median Income). For context, the Depot St. project is deed-restricted to those making 30-60% of the AMI.
The project’s request for qualifications drew the attention of two development firms, one of them being Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp. The Boise company was selected for the Depot St. LIHTC apartments currently under construction in downtown Driggs.
NWRECC listed many workforce housing projects throughout the state of Idaho, including properties in Donnelly, Nampa, and Garden City.
The other firm to respond to the Sherman Park RFQ was the Cleveland, OH-based Snavely Group. Snavely listed experience developing workforce properties in Cleveland, Crested Butte, and Denver.
A third firm, Helu Capital of Draper, UT, submitted an incomplete response and was disqualified from consideration.
“We can’t very well consider them if they didn’t submit the required exhibits,” said JHA board member Troy Butzlaff. “That is unfortunate because they did reach out to the city with interest in Sherman Park and they seem like they have a lot of experience building affordable housing projects across the country. For them not to respond is truly unfortunate on their part.”
The two firms, NWRECC and Snavely, will be interviewed at the next JHA board meeting in early November and one will eventually be selected.
The other project, Front St, received only one response, that being from NWRECC. The Front St. project is smaller in scale than the Sherman Park project, but still nothing to shake a stick at. The project calls for 40 3-bedroom townhomes restricted to those making 80-120% of AMI.
Similar to the arrangement between the City of Victor and the JHA, Teton County owns the Front St. land and agreed to lease it to the JHA. Butzlaff is yet to be convinced that NWRECC would have the bandwidth to complete 3 simultaneous large projects in Teton Valley.
“I think it would be worth asking NWRECC whether or not they would have the capacity for both of these projects plus the current project of Depot St,” said Butzlaff. “That is a lot of construction going on simultaneously.”
Conversely, chair Shawn Hill was curious as to why Snavely only responded to one of the RFQs.
“I’d like to ask why they put in for Sherman Park but not Front St., I’m curious to know why that is the case,” said Hill.
The review of the two RFQs came after a marathon executive session that lasted from 10:30 am until approximately 3:30 pm. The JHA completed its final round of interviews for the JHA’s Executive Director position, which should be filled shortly. Loom for more details on that in the coming editions of the TVN.
