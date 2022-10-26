61b7dd896b1af.image.jpg

The site of the planned Sherman Park affordable housing project. The wedge-shaped parcel is situated just east of the Kotler Ice Arena parking lot. Grand Teton Brewing lies on the opposite side of Old Jackson Highway.

 TVN File Photo

Both the Sherman Park (Victor) and 175 Front St. affordable housing projects received responses as a part of the request for qualifications process.

Sherman Park is the largest planned workforce housing project in Teton Valley, with 72 units to be constructed. The City of Victor had previously agreed to lease the Sherman Park land to the Housing Authority, with the condition that Victor has the right of refusal for 5 of the units.

