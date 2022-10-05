GOPR5542.jpg

A large wood pile lies at the Teton County Transfer Station. “If construction didn’t divert that wood, think about the exorbitant expense it would have taken to take that to the landfill. The thing is like 2 football fields long, by 20 feet tall, by a football field wide,” said David Hudacsko.

 By Connor Shea

RAD Curbside was forced to raise its rates as an increase in tipping fees (fees paid by those dumping waste at a landfill) at the Mud Lake landfill near Circular Butte took effect on October 1st.

Both the Teton County BoCC and Victor City council approved rate adjustments to their agreements with RAD to compensate for costs being passed through to customers. Driggs and Tetonia are expected to follow suit.

