A large wood pile lies at the Teton County Transfer Station. “If construction didn’t divert that wood, think about the exorbitant expense it would have taken to take that to the landfill. The thing is like 2 football fields long, by 20 feet tall, by a football field wide,” said David Hudacsko.
RAD Curbside was forced to raise its rates as an increase in tipping fees (fees paid by those dumping waste at a landfill) at the Mud Lake landfill near Circular Butte took effect on October 1st.
Both the Teton County BoCC and Victor City council approved rate adjustments to their agreements with RAD to compensate for costs being passed through to customers. Driggs and Tetonia are expected to follow suit.
RAD owner Dave Hudacsko showed empathy at the BoCC meeting.
“I’m honestly not that excited to be here for this because everybody in the community has been experiencing the rest of all the rate increases in everything else,” said Hudacsko.
A breakdown of the increases is available inside the Teton County BoCC September 23rd agenda packet. It states:
“The Teton County Commissioners recently approved a Landfill-Bound Waste (LBW) tipping fee rate increase due to increased costs associated with tipping fee increases at and waste hauling to Circular Butte Landfill (Mud Lake). The current “LBW” tipping fee rate is $80 per ton and beginning Oct 1, 2022, the new rate of $100 per ton will take effect. The current ‘unsorted” tipping fee rate is $210 per ton and beginning Oct 1, 2022, the new rate is $250 per ton,” says the document.
Hudacsko elaborated on that when reached after the meeting.
“Our request for a rate adjustment, if you look through, is in direct relation to pass through the costs of the 25% percent increase at the Transfer Station, 25% on landfill-bound waste, and 19% on unsorted or demolition construction waste. Our construction and demolition sorted waste remains unchanged because the tipping fee is a pass-through fee to construction and demolition,” said Hudacsko.
Even though Mud Lake had not changed its rates in 10 years, according to Hudacsko, he was still a bit disheartened to see the increases be made.
“I was just kind of gritting my teeth and hoping it wouldn’t happen but it did,” said Hudacsko.
“The general disappointment that you’re hearing in my voice is that I am another entity now impacting the pocketbook of our local community. I’m not within control of that and that is why we approached the rate adjustments the way we did. If you look, we didn’t increase at the same percentage as the tipping fee increased. We made it so that it is a pass-through of the disposal cost increase,” said Hudacsko.
Residents can “decrease the increase” by upping recycling efforts to decrease the number of occurrences where landfill-bound waste is taken.
“Recycling always takes effort,” said Hudacsko. “There is an investment there on the personal investment on the front end and the reward on the back end is that for those that are recycling, they can get every other week trash, and every other week recycling, to decrease the increase since their landfill bound-waste is reduced.”
As always, contractors and construction companies can not only make life easier for transfer station staff but also save money by upping sorting efforts pre-disposal.
“Especially with our uptick in construction, it is off the charts for where our community can save both directly by diverting. What would you rather pay? The increased fee at $250/ton (unsorted) or $15/ton (sorted),” said Hudacsko. “It is critical and it has a huge impact.”
