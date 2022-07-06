Dee Gustafson's “oil rebuttal” letter seems to miss my point - that big oil is gouging the American public with huge gas price increases. She deflects perceived criticism of Trump by blaming Biden. My letter was not a criticism of Trump nor a comparison of Trump versus Biden. Big oil companies issue public quarterly reports on their profits and plans. These reports must be truthful by law. They reported last quarter that they specifically were not going to increase production - which would lower gas prices - but would focus on increasing profits, dividends, and buybacks (which increase stock values).
This is not illegal, it’s just capitalism at its worst. Politicians get talking points from big oil. For example, Crapo's recent summit on the dangers of investing with strategies that consider “environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria," saying only financial returns should be considered. Why is he trying to control how people invest? Let people choose if they want to improve public health and welfare by investing responsibly.
I invite Dee to Google the FactCheck.org post re: “Examining U.S. ‘Energy Independence' Claims” (March 9 2022). The post examined statements that the U.S. was “energy independent” under Trump. It explains that the U.S. remained energy independent in 2021 under Biden - we exported more oil and gas and their products than we imported - contrary to claims otherwise.
If anything, the recent surge in gas prices reinforces the need for domestic energy policy to:
(1) invest in increased domestic production and refining capacity in the near term to bridge the long term transition to renewable and green energy sources, and
(2) accelerate the transition toward development of alternative sources of energy.
As long as gas prices remain high incentives to develop alternative energy sources will only increase.