At it’s October 5th board meeting the Teton County Joint Housing Authority authorized the commission of a new Land Use and Employee Generation Survey to be completed by Economic Planning Systems, Inc.
The Oakland, CA firm will complete the survey with a budget not to exceed $22,500, which does not include travel costs. The contract stipulates a recommended budgetary contingency or 10%-15%.
EPS completed the 2022 Nexus Study for Jackson, WY, last winter.
“The County is now interested in understanding and quantifying the impacts that new development has on demand for affordable, workforce housing in the region,” says the Survey’s introduction.
The survey comes on the heels of the 2022 Housing Needs Analysis that was released late last winter.
The new survey will focus primarily on two aspects. First, it will attempt to quantify the effect of new market-rate residential development against the need for affordable, workforce housing in the county. Put in simpler terms, what are the effects of new market-rate housing on the need for affordable housing?
Second will be the completion of a nonresidential nexus study, similar to the Nexus study completed for Jackson, WY, that was released alongside the Housing Needs Assessment. This study will evaluate the impact of new nonresidential development on the need for affordable housing in the county.
The Joint Housing Authority also holds an option that would require EPS to present it’s findings at a formal presentation, to be given virtually at a public meeting.
Work on the project could start as early as next month, and is expected to take 3 months to complete.
The action is a finalization of a proposal that was first introduced at the July 6th, 2022 board meeting. During that meeting, board members debated the benefits of the survey against economic concerns and worries that the funding could go to better causes.
“When we go forward as a community, considering annexations into the AOI (Area of Impact), rezones, or any other discretionary approval, we know that x amount of units being proposed to create x amount of need for a place and then we can use that to create percentages that actually reflect reality and mitigate employee generation costs,” said Shawn Hill, TCJHA chair, at the time.
Butzlaff shared his concern about the timing of the study at that meeting.
“I have a feeling that at the rate the economy is going and with interest rates on the rise, maybe it’s not the right time to be doing this study where we could focus our dollars on more important things,” said Butzlaff. “I guess I would question the timeliness of this and whether we want to do this now or wait a little bit and see what’s going on with the real estate market and the economy. That could change the information in the study.”
After agreeing that more time was necessary to craft the scope of the contract, the finalized document was brought before council on August 3rd and approved at that meeting, with a stipulation that the contract not be executed before October 1st, 2022.
The funds for the study were given to the JHA by Teton County, which supplied the $22,500 as a program expense specifically for the Employee Generation Study according to the JHA’s FY23 budget.
That date has since passed, and the action to commission the study was the last step in freeing up EPS to do the work.
