At it’s October 5th board meeting the Teton County Joint Housing Authority authorized the commission of a new Land Use and Employee Generation Survey to be completed by Economic Planning Systems, Inc.

The Oakland, CA firm will complete the survey with a budget not to exceed $22,500, which does not include travel costs. The contract stipulates a recommended budgetary contingency or 10%-15%.

