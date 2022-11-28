What do Republicans want to blame on Democrats and Democrats don't want to discuss? Answer: Inflation
What is inflation? Who causes inflation?
Answers: Inflation is a rise in price for goods and services caused by the relationship of supply and demand. If there is a shortage the price goes up and hopefully slows down purchasing until a balance is reestablished.
Normally this relationship is established by chance but businesses want to make money so unethical businesses will artificially create shortages so they can raise prices without raising costs. Gasoline is a perfect example.
The price of crude oil is based on the world price. Why not price crude oil
on the availability of crude here in the states? Are you aware the USA is a net exporter of crude? The oil industry doesn't want you to know that. The world price is higher than what local supply would justify. Think!
Is there a shortage of gasoline? Are you waiting in line to fill the tank like in the 1974 0POEC embargo? No! That's because there is no shortage of crude oil here in the states but there is a shortage in world supply.
In addition, refining capacity can be manipulated by oil companies.
Democrats want to tax the "excessive profits" of oil companies but republicans are against taxing companies that are big party donors.
Democrats want to lower the price you pay at the pump by reducing federal fuel taxes which would be paid for by increasing taxes on oil companies.
If you vote Republican, you are voting for higher gasoline prices that are blamed on inflation. Think! If the cost of goods and services goes up $0.15 but the price is raised $0.25 the $0.10 difference is pure profit.
Unethical businesses do this and blame it on inflation when it really is greed. Finally, who is to blame for inflation? Look in the mirror. Your purchases directly relate to price. If enough of you refuse to pay the price
(decrease demand), the inventories would increase and eventually the price would go down (deflation).
Buy less, buy cheaper alternatives, or don't buy at all (gasoline: stay home, plan auto use better, buy alternatives (electric cars), share rides, take public transportation, etc.).
Want to reduce inflation? Stop talking about it! Take positive, thoughtful actions and inflation will be controlled. Complain to your Republican representatives!
