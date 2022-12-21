...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Notice:
Newspapers have been unable to be delivered this morning due to road closures across Eastern Idaho.
Subscribers will likely not get their editions until tomorrow.
Most roads closed this morning around 7 AM, with State Highways 26, 32, and 33 all shut due to blowing snow as the weather storm moves through.
We are notoriously bad at knowing what makes us and those around us happy. As evidenced by a recent article my co-worker shared with me following a conversation about the pressure of gift giving.
Our talk resulted in a no giving each other gifts this year pact. The pact lasted about a day, despite our knowledge about what brings long-term happiness, but the implications of the article have lasted for over a week.
The article we read was “The 4 biggest gift-giving mistakes, according to a consumer psychologist” and is from the website The Conversation. Aside from the fact that there’s such a thing as a consumer psychologist which makes me roll my eyes, the information was good.
According to the article, when gifting we erroneously: prioritize the impression the gift will make when opened; overvalue unique and/or new items; shy away from sentimental gifts; and/or care too much about appearing thoughtful.
I’ve been guilty as charged on all accounts at one point or another both as a giver and a receiver. I think this happens because ultimately we are bad at knowing what truly makes us happy. And if we are outta touch with what brings us joy, how do we pick gifts that elicit that in others?
We often think more money, more material goods, a “nice” body, a perfect romantic relationship, and yes, even gifts will do the trick in boosting our moods. Sure, we do get a momentary lift from some of those things. And moving up a tax bracket if you are living in poverty does improve overall health and wellness. In general, those things aren’t what bring us true happiness over the long-term.
According to Laurie Santos, a professor at Yale who teaches the most popular course in the school’s history, the Science of Well-Being, what truly brings us joy is a bit more complicated and not as easily bought. Her list includes: investing in experiences as opposed to material goods; connecting and spending time with others; being kind and of service; valuing your time over your money; and several other things you can learn more about for free through Coursera.
So what does this all mean for gift giving and the holiday season? Creating more cheer for yourself and others might mean changing up what’s under the tree and how you spend your time making things merry and bright.
Instead of trying to pick the perfect gift with the best wow factor, give an experience, something useful, or a nostalgic memento. And between work, family, and social obligations, see if you can make some time to spread kindness and/or be of service to others. And don’t worry about indulging in too many cookies or too much hot cocoa, especially if it means you’re spending time with those you love.
Make these changes and you and those around you will be thankful, not just this month, but for months to come.
If you, or someone you know, needs help with holiday cheer this season, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website.
