Victor city council is revisiting the current long-term temporary merchant business license requirements that govern food trucks in Victor.
Under current zoning restrictions, food truck owners don’t have a lot of options where they can offer food sales. Many local businesses without commercial kitchens for serving food have recently reached out to city staff wanting to grow their business using food trucks.
Jeremy Bresbis, city administrator, opened the discussion on January 11th by giving the council a brief summary stating the status of the issue.
“The relevant code section was last updated by the council in April 2020. We do allow food trucks, but it’s limited,” said Besbris.
The code currently limits food trucks from using most downtown locations and non-commercial properties.
Per the ordinance, food trucks are restricted to operations within the CX (Commercial Mixed Use) and CH (Commercial Heavy) zones on private property. Food trucks shall not operate within ¼ mile of the DX (Downtown Mixed Use) zone or be located on any lot fronting Highway 33 or Highway 31. Also, food trucks shall not be located and conducted within 20 feet of any road, street highway, or alley, and shall be in a location that shall not create a traffic hazard.
Andrew Perez, a co-founder of Highpoint Cider, expressed support for expanding food truck options signaling an intention to use them more.
“This impacts how we do business. We don’t have food on-site by design,” said Perez. Perez isn’t the only one interested in serving food from food trucks.
A local farm located in a residential zone is seeking a license, as well as a downtown business owner.
Council member Stacy Hulsing said it is difficult to weigh the desire for a policy change with the current buisness community.
“I will always have concerns about people that have businesses downtown,” said Hulsing. “At the same time, I don’t think a little competition is a bad thing. I also wouldn’t want to jeopardize people establishing permanent restaurants as food businesses in town. I like the idea of more variety, but let’s keep it fair for everybody.”
Establishing a restaurant in Victor is a tough proposition, with Besbris stating the hoops that have to be jumped through.
“We don’t have commercial space to develop. If you’re looking at starting a business, you’ll need a piece of land, building from the ground up,” said Besbris. “How can you encourage businesses when your downtown commercial properties are selling for 500 thousand dollars for a ¼ acre?”
Options for expanding zones or permitting where food trucks are allowed were discussed.
Kolner threw out ideas like adding another zone where they’re allowed, possibly a rec zone, using the city park as an example.
She also pointed towards shortening distances from downtown that food trucks are currently allowed or changing the idea that food trucks aren’t allowed to front in-town highways.
“Maybe we allow them on Highway 31, but not 33. I think we leave these options open for discussion.” Said Kolner.
Limiting the number of licenses could be important if any business is allowed to apply. Bresbis proposed that many current buisnesses could even expand their offering if given the chance.
“If someone had an existing business in operation, then they could operate a food truck there (on their premisis) like Westside Yard has the bus,” said Besbris.
To limit the number of business licenses given, Bresbis suggested limiting the length of the license, with an expiration, to 6 months or 1 year.
Mayor Frohlich liked the idea of tying it to a business license that exists and making it a higher barrier to entry.
“It needs to be a licensed food truck, not a tent that popped up with a cooler and grill,” said Frohlich.
Currently only one food truck can be alllowed on one piece of property.
Council member Sue Muncaster liked offering the option to give people that may not have the overhead capital for owning commercial restaurant space the chance at serving food in Victor.
“It’s an opportunity for somebody who can’t afford to have a business or afford rent,” said Muncaster.
Having researched, Muncaster pointed out another option that holds true just over the Tetons. “Jackson’s code allows for a private property to have a food truck eight times a year, but no longer than four days in a row.”
Summertime outdoor activities like little league, soccer, and other recreation create opportunities for food trucks, even fundraisers for student-athletes.
Frohlich added his support for food trucks as a form of concessions during youth sports.
“As we expand the fields and the park systems, food concessions are usually normal,” said Frohlich. “It seems crazy to have a sports field or facility and not be offering and supporting that.”
Council member Ross agreed.
“I like the idea of allowing it in a Recreation zone and changing the licensing period to make it shorter and allowing them at special events (like Music on Main). Expanding food truck options makes sense, but I want to make sure it’s appropriate.”
Frohlich says they’re receiving calls from food trucks that aren’t directly involved with the valley. “They tour around. That’s how they make their living.”
“So, from a usage standpoint, maybe requiring a food/beverage license while at the same time offering and limiting the number of special event permits per year for food trucks,” said Frohlich.
Once the council provides feedback on what they’d like to see for future food truck options, this will be brought back to the council for a code amendment and placed on an upcoming agenda for final consideration and approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.