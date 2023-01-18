art taco.jpg

Art Taco, a food truck open during the summer in Driggs, is seen pictured here.

 Courtesy Photo

Victor city council is revisiting the current long-term temporary merchant business license requirements that govern food trucks in Victor.

Under current zoning restrictions, food truck owners don’t have a lot of options where they can offer food sales. Many local businesses without commercial kitchens for serving food have recently reached out to city staff wanting to grow their business using food trucks.

