ASHTON, Idaho — Fall River Electric Cooperative is blazing a trail in eastern Idaho toward providing co-op members and the traveling public access to electric vehicle fast chargers in some of the most famous mountain landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas adjacent to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Fall River Electric’s Clint Washburn was joined by Matt Borud, Administrator of the Idaho Commerce Department, Tammie Bostick of Utah Clean Cities, Kyla Maki of the Montana Energy Office, Ron Gullberg of the Wyoming Business Council, and Executive Director Alicia Cox of the Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities at the kickoff event called Charge West.

