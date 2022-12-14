DRIGGS — The City of Driggs purchased a 101-acre parcel of land this week located on Bates Road just east of the Wastewater Treatment Facility from The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Doug Self, Driggs Community Development Director noted, “The City Council was looking out generations into the future when deciding to move forward with this acquisition. It will support long-range plans for wastewater treatment, snow storage and stormwater management, sports and recreation facilities and provide a potential opportunity for affordable housing and other public facilities, while also protecting open space and habitat that helps define the city’s unique character.”

This transaction is part of the Teton Creek Land & Water Project, an ongoing effort launched last year by The Nature Conservancy to achieve conservation and community benefits for the region. Following TNC’s acquisition of 1000 acres of property in Teton Valley, TNC is collaborating with local organizations to pursue exciting outcomes including: supporting agricultural irrigation needs and exploring opportunities for implementing regenerative farming practices; improving flow in Teton Creek at critical times for native Yellowstone cutthroat trout; permanently protecting elk migration corridors and wildlife habitat; and meeting community-based needs on parcels with lower conservation values, such as expanding public infrastructure and pathways for community benefit.

