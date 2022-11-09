thumbnail_IMG_2356 2.jpg

All three Teton County mayors, Will Frohlich (near), August Christensen (middle), and Brent Schindler (far), walk along S Main St. in Driggs.

 Courtesy August Christensen

The end of October brought an end to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayoral Walking Challenge, and all 3 Teton County mayors earned funds for their cities after becoming champions.

Driggs mayor August Christensen walked 190,000 steps during October, earning $500 for Driggs while also supplanting that with $150 after qualifying for a Community Project grant. Victor’s Will Frohlich walked 230,000 steps, earning the same $500.

