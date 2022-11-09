...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW PRODUCING VISIBILITY UNDER 1 MILE AT TIMES
AND QUICK ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW...
At 406 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located near Ammon to
Pocatello to Raft River, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another band
was developing from near Minidoka to Burley, also moving northeast
at 40 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,
Heyburn, Driggs, Swan Valley, Malta, Ririe, Neeley, Chesterfield,
Shelley, Palisades, Chubbuck and Ammon.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour
or more in these bands of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
All three Teton County mayors, Will Frohlich (near), August Christensen (middle), and Brent Schindler (far), walk along S Main St. in Driggs.
The end of October brought an end to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayoral Walking Challenge, and all 3 Teton County mayors earned funds for their cities after becoming champions.
Driggs mayor August Christensen walked 190,000 steps during October, earning $500 for Driggs while also supplanting that with $150 after qualifying for a Community Project grant. Victor’s Will Frohlich walked 230,000 steps, earning the same $500.
Tetonia mayor Brent Schindler ultimately stood alone, walking a very impressive 368,291 steps to earn $1,000 for Tetonia. Schindler’s goal was 310,000, which he knocked out of the park.
There are 2 reward tiers for champions that complete the challenge. An average of 5,000 steps a day earns $500 and 10,000 a day earns $1,000.
According to a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health press release, over $83,000 was given to communities across Idaho. The press release states:
“We had a record number of mayors participate and it was nice to see so many Idaho communities were involved in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Something as simple as walking can make a difference in your health, and we appreciate the Idaho mayors who amplified that message during the Mayor’s Walking Challenge.”
Each of the Teton County Mayors walked with area students, with Driggs Mayor Christensen walking with DES students, Frohlich walking with VES students, and Schindler walking with some of his THS classes.
“Luckily we had the nicest weather day,” said Frohlich of his day with VES Students. “That was great. It is a great talking point with the kids who are excited about it. The kids that remembered doing it, it is good to have that involvement with the younger generation.”
Frohlich was impressed with the questions and dialog he had with the students during the walks.
“They ask a ton of questions. It is amazing how kindergarten questions are like “what kind of car do you drive”, and “what does the mayor own in town” and then you get to 3rd grade where it is more cool questions like “why are you the mayor” or “what have you done for the city lately.” You have to be prepared for that a little bit,” said Frohlich.
Just as important as walking with students was a chance for all 3 mayors to walk together, and catch up in an easygoing, non-official setting.
“It is nice to not have something to talk about on an agenda and just talk,” said Frohlich. “It is a relaxed situation. We haven’t done that before and it was great. We walked around Driggs and shot the breeze, it was nice to be able to talk and not have a set agenda.”
Frohlich was impressed with the growth of the challenge across the state, especially considering participation rose to a new level.
“Blue Cross is amazing, there is a ton of buy-in from the state level. This year I think we had the most mayors sign up within the state,” said Frohlich.
The money, at the end of the day, isn’t the main reward for Frohlich. Instead, he pointed to the lasting effects of prioritizing an active lifestyle filled with physical exercise.
“It’s not a ton of money but it allows you to have a continual conversation about how you want to re-invest it in the park systems or encourage the younger generations as to why it is important to get around and move,” Frohlich concluded.
