Driggs, ID, February 6, 2023 — The Community Foundation of Teton Valley recently welcomed Stella Martin as a new Board member and Tina Culman as a returning Board member, after a three-year hiatus. New governance and committee roles for existing members were also established.

“Great strides are made through the collective and selfless work of individuals committed to a common goal and purpose,” says Bonnie Self, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “By gathering committed individuals with a passion for helping, we move our mission forward. We are lucky to have a strong team tasked with elevating lives through the power of generosity.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.