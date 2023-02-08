The month of January started the new year off with a marked increase in serious offenses as Teton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies picked up 9 different offenders on felony charges in just the first month of 2023.
In addition to those 9 new felony cases, Teton County Prosecuting Attorney (TCPA) Bailey Smith saw another case added to her office’s caseload as a suspect from a previous felony child custody interference charge was located and detained in Washington state.
The increased number of new cases is abnormal for Smith’s office, which saw 36 new felony cases in all of 2022.
87 felony cases were prosecuted in total across 2022, with 49 of those cases now closed. With the 10 new cases in 2023, 48 felony cases are now active in the TCPA office.
From January 5th to January 15th, 4 new cases were added to the TCPA’s workload. 2 involved methamphetamine possession, 1 was for Felony DUI and Resisting/Obstruction plus open container, and the other was the previously mentioned case resulting from the arrest made in Washington state.
The remaining 6 cases were picked up during the last 7 days of the month, from Jan 24th to Jan 31st.
4 of these cases involve methamphetamine possession (One of these also charged with grand theft and injury to child, another charged concurrently with persistent violator), one for Felony DUI (also charged with eluding an officer, driving without privileges, and open container), and the last involved an uncommon 1st-degree stalking and attempted arson charge.
Prosecuting Attorney Smith is hopeful that this crime outbreak is not indicative of a sustained period of crime.
“I wouldn’t say that I am worried yet, because crime sometimes comes in waves. I am hopeful that we will get a corresponding downtick where we can regroup, and that we can still average out to a normal number of cases for the year,” said Smith.
That being said, it is forcing Smith’s office to operate in a different way.
“Having this many new cases at once is challenging because it puts us in reactive mode and gives us a lot of overlapping, short-term deadlines. We have to backburner long-term projects and anything that isn’t strictly necessary in order to keep our heads above water,” said Smith. “It is not how we like to operate.”
Sheriff Clint Lemieux stated that the offenders were a “mixed bag” of residents and passers-through. That is hard for him to say though, due to the residency turnover that happens in Teton County.
“It’s hard to say when we’re such a transitioning community,” said Lemieux. “There’s others that either are seasonal workers or they’ve been here, but they don’t have a permanent residence. And then there’s some that, you know, have been here forever.”
The two most concerning crimes, both in the number of occurrences and the seriousness of the crime, are methamphetamine possession and DUIs.
Meth
The most concerning sentiment, specifically concerning methamphetamine, is the fact that all of the offenses wouldn’t be happening if the drug wasn’t being used in Teton County.
“If it’s here, it’s because the demand for it is here,” said Lemieux.
While Lemieux casted doubt on meth being manufactured in Teton County, he pointed towards an increase in the ease of getting drugs over the Mexico-US border.
“We’ve done an operation with Idaho State Police where we ended up buying 10 pounds of meth. And the people that were providing it lived here in Driggs,” said Lemieux. “It’s here, but nobody’s manufacturing it. I think then, it’s too easy to get it across the border now. They’re just shipping it up from Mexico through the cartels.”
Lemieux pointed towards the Interstate 15 corridor as the primary route for traffickers.
I-15 goes all the way from the Mexican border in San Diego County, CA, through Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and past the rocky mountain front in rural northern Montana to the Canadian border.
“That’s kind of the delivery system for a lot of the drugs up towards this area. That’s how they’re getting it up here,” said Lemieux.
While federal agency involvement (such as the federal Drug Enforcement Agency) is still relatively uncommon, Idaho State Police and the Tri-County Task Force assist with a variety of operations and initiatives.
Lemieux stated involvement wouldn’t be as necessary if supply can get cut off at the US southern border.
“We work mostly with state police and surrounding agencies, and they’re always more than willing to help,” said Lemieux. “It would be nice if we could figure out a way to stop the drugs coming into the country because like I said, right now, nobody’s really manufacturing it here. It’s all coming across the border. Even here in Idaho, there’s direct drop points that go straight from Mexico to here, not necessarily the valley, but surrounding counties.”
Lemieux also gave another reason that more people are being charged: His deputies are getting better at detecting criminal behavior indicative of methamphetamine.
“With marijuana, you can smell it in the car, It’s easy,” said Lemieux. “With methamphetamine, heroin, and stuff like that, you’re looking for criminal indicators.”
“You’re learning to read their body behavior and things like that and clues that are pointing things out that something’s not right,” said Lemieux. “There’s a few that really have a nose for it and they’re going to continue to be pushing it.”
In pushing it, those deputies are gleaning more information from arrestees, which allows a recently-added second detective to focus more on the investigative side of things.
Increased methamphetamine use also leads to a whole host of other crimes such as theft. If TCSO can cut down on meth, it will probably see a decrease in related offenses.
“We want the guys that are selling,” said Lemieux. “With meth use comes a whole ton of problems to the community. They have to fuel their habit somehow.”
DUI’s
Felony DUIs were the second most common charge in the 10 new January cases, both of which came with an additional charge of eluding/obstructing or felony fleeing officers. A felony DUI charge can only be pursued if it is a third or subsequent DUI infraction by the offender.
Fleeing while drunk is an obviously dangerous behavior that holds no sympathy with TCSO and deputies. Although there haven’t been any “knock down” fights, Lemieux remains very disappointed.
“I think we’ve had four pursuits here in the last little bit, starting with that one that ran over into Wyoming. They pitted (a vehicular pit maneuver) the guy. He was drunk. We had one that ended up on top of packsaddle. He was drunk. And then we had one the other day, a short one that ended in Victor and he was drunk. That’s cause for concern,” said Lemieux.
“We are starting to see more people resisting or running, things like that, which is not good for the public because when people start running, especially when they’re drunk, it puts everybody in danger,” said Lemieux.
Moreover, TCSO is seeing blood alcohol levels (BAC) in much more excess than the .08 legal limit.
“Our levels of impairment are super high compared to 0.08. We’re seeing like .14,.25,” said Lemieux. Excessive DUI is .2 BAC or higher.
Mitch Golden, administration manager at TCSO, also spoke about the regularity of high BACs. Golden also interfaces with the Teton Valley News on the sheriff’s log (aka the press report).
“Anecdotally, when I’m talking to you about DUIs over the course of the press report each week, it’s like two times the legal limit. Three times the legal limit. Very rarely is it just over the legal limit,” said Golden.
The reason that DUIs are hard to mitigate is that they come down to bad decisions being made at bad times.
“The DUI problem up here is ridiculous,” said Lemieux. “People just need to make the decision not to drink and drive. One is one too many.”
Felonies and running/fleeing also tax the department in a non-surface level way; misdemeanor offenses are usually cite and release, while if an arrest is made that can take a deputy off of patrol for around 4 hours while processing the arrest.
“That’s an automatic trip to jail. And they have to go because it’s a felony DUI at that point. So it just compounds problems. Once you get one DUI arrest, you’re off the road for 4 hours. How many other drunk drivers are driving by in the meantime? We have 450 odd square miles to patrol with one guy, maybe two,” said Lemieux.
Public Outreach
Both Lemiuex and Smith pointed towards public outreach as the number one way to exact meaningful, long-term change regarding the increase of serious criminal activity.
“Two of the biggest issues in the county are methamphetamine use and drinking and driving,” said Smith.
“There are some fantastic community resources available to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addictions, but people tend not to utilize these until they are forced to via a criminal case. One of my goals for 2023 is to work with local organizations to put on awareness campaigns highlighting available resources and encouraging people to help themselves before they end up with a criminal case. I also plan to speak with local students about the dangers of using meth and drinking to hopefully prevent some of our youth from developing addictions,” said Smith.
Targeting kids with public outreach will help stop youth from developing bad habits that expand into criminal behavior. Lemieux pointed towards an increase in vaping in the schools, happening in school levels as low as 3rd grade.
The more positive influence youth has, the better.
“A lot of times both parents are out working so the kids get home, they don’t have that supervision, and so they’re kind of free to do what they will. And we know how kids are… They don’t always make the best decisions. The more positive role models they can have in their lives, the less likely they are to start going down that road,” said Lemieux.
Lemieux also asked the community to help them if they see suspicious activity, and call it in right away.
“The more eyes that are out there looking for stuff, the easier it is for us to do our job. A lot of the big cases we work on come from a concerned citizen saying, something’s not right about this, or this kid at school, something’s going on in their life,” said Lemieux.
