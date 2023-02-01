Prosecutor logo.png

Teton County resident Edwin Nelson was sentenced on January 20th to 90 days incarceration as a result of being convicted of his second felony DUI and fifth DUI overall.

On the evening of February 2nd, 2019, Nelson was driving his vehicle in Teton County when he left the roadway and did damage to a fence. Nelson was uninjured and stayed in the vehicle. Nelson blew a .26 BAC on a field sobriety test after Deputies arrived, over triple the legal limit. Nelson also became unruly during the traffic stop, leading to a charge of misdemeanor obstructing and resisting an officer.

