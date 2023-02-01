Teton County resident Edwin Nelson was sentenced on January 20th to 90 days incarceration as a result of being convicted of his second felony DUI and fifth DUI overall.
On the evening of February 2nd, 2019, Nelson was driving his vehicle in Teton County when he left the roadway and did damage to a fence. Nelson was uninjured and stayed in the vehicle. Nelson blew a .26 BAC on a field sobriety test after Deputies arrived, over triple the legal limit. Nelson also became unruly during the traffic stop, leading to a charge of misdemeanor obstructing and resisting an officer.
Nelson was the only occupant of the vehicle. When deputies tried to get Nelson to take field sobriety tests, Nelson claimed he was hypothermic and began resisting officers.
The case was litigated for nearly 4 years due to an extensive effort put forth by Nelson and his defense, attempting to exonerate him by filing for numerous pretrial motions, objections, and even through two different expert witnesses. Nelson’s defense would end up filing 31 pages of objections.
The case went to a jury trial that was held from November 1st to 3rd, 2022. The case was prosecuted by 3 different prosecutors; prior elected Prosecuting Attorney Billie Siddoway, prior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Richard Friess, and Bailey Smith, as prior Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and now elected Prosecuting Attorney.
Nelson’s defense sought “to exclude State evidence, such as blood alcohol test results demonstrating that Mr. Nelson’s BAC was 0.26 g/100cc blood,” reads a November 10th Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release.
All of Nelson’s objections, motions, and almost all of the defense’s expert witness testimony would end up being denied or disproved through the hard work of each of the prosecutors.
A guilty verdict on both counts, Felony DUI and Misdemeanor obstruction and resisting arrest, was handed down after a jury trial on November 3rd, 2022. At the time of the trial, this case was one of the oldest DUI cases in the State of Idaho.
Nelson’s brother Brad R. Nelson testified for the defense at sentencing.
Prosecuting Attorney Smith recommended that Nelson face a sentence of 6 months incarceration, a $500 fine, and 20 hours of community service on the resisting and obstructing charge.
Smith recommended a unified sentence of 7 years, including 12 months in POST (substance rehabilitation program, a $1000 fine, 4 years probation, a one-year suspension of his driver’s license following his release from custody, and one year of an interlock ignition device following the driver’s license suspension.
“He has 4 prior convictions of driving under the influence” Smith stated to District Judge Steven Boyce. “This is his second felony DUI. Protection of society is arguably the most important factor to consider in this case. The community and the defendant were very lucky in this case that no one was injured or killed when Mr. Nelson drove under the influence. They are also lucky that no one was injured or killed the last 4 times Nelson drove under the influence.”
“No one gets lucky forever, and Mr. Nelson is really testing his luck,” continued Smith. “In order for the defendant to change his behavior, the defendant must first and foremost acknowledge his awful behavior. Mr. Nelson has refused to accept any responsibility in court for his actions in this case.”
Mr. Nelson’s defense recommended that he avoid incarceration and be placed under house arrest and probation because of back and neck problems. The defense also argued that Mr. Nelson was not refusing to accept responsibility, but instead exercising his constitutional right to a defense.
“Mr. Nelson does have a constitutional right to put up a vigorous defense and he did that,” said defense attorney Paul D. Ziel.
Judge Boyce factored in Nelson’s age, Nelson’s low LSI score (which determines how likely recidivism is), the health issues, and the presentence investigation. Still, Boyce had no option but to consider a lengthy sentence.
“In this case you were given an opportunity to provide your version of events, stating that you were a passenger in the vehicle, was hypothermic when the officer put a spotlight on the vehicle, and moved into the driver’s side to exit so as to not exit into deep snow among other statements. That is just flatly contradicted by the evidence that came forward during trial, that is not true at all,” said Boyce. “I agree with the prosecution, there is a complete failure to accept any kind of responsibility in this case.”
Both counts considered, Judge Boyce sentenced Nelson to a suspended sentence of 3 years fixed and 3 years indeterminate jail time, or in other words, a suspended 6 year unified sentence. Nelson is also placed on probation for 5 years while also being required to serve 88 days in jail.
Nelson will complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $1000 fine plusany necessary restitution. His driver’s license will be suspended for 2 years and following the suspension, he will be required to put an ignition interlock device in his vehicle for 2 years. He will also have to complete various treatment programs and be subject to an additional 180 days of discretionary jail time (served at the discretion of his probation officer, if he should violate probation).
