There were 244 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 23rd and September 29th. Officers performed 76 traffic stops, 25 security checks of local businesses, and seven public assists. Deputies responded to three accidents and one DUIs. Residents called in 14 controlled burns.
9/23 — A white pickup truck swerved off the road and plowed over a fence near 6000W off of Bates Rd. The occupant, who had fled the vehicle, was located by deputies. An adult male resident of Utah was cited with first offense DUI as well as fleeing the scene of an accident.
9/23 — One driver was cited for following too close in Victor when his car bumped into the back of a motorcycle. Both vehicles were able to be driven away and none were injured.
9/25 —Theft was reported from a Victor garage sale after a misunderstanding led an individual to walk away with a mountain bike. The bike was positioned too close to a “free” sign, which led a visitor to take the bike. The bike was returned promptly after the misunderstanding was identified.
9/26 — An allegation of a molestation incident that occured 20 years ago was brought forward to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. A report was taken and an investigation is underway.
9/27 — A motorcycle rammed into the back of a stopped vehicle while the vehicle was waiting to turn onto Highway 33. The motorcyclist was taken to TVH but was discharged and given a courtesy ride home. The motorcyclist received a citation for following too close.
9/27 — A Driggs resident was the victim of fraud when the reporting party noticed their credit card had been used to purchase a ski pass without their knowledge. There is no suspect, and the individual was advised to work the situation out with her credit card company.
9/28 — A fight in progress was reported to deputies at 10:30 in the evening at the intersection of Highway 33 and 32. Under the lone overhead light north of Tetonia, the occupants of a vehicle pulled the car over and started tussling over a dispute. One individual was noted as intoxicated. After deputies arrived and broke up the fight, a sober occupant begrudgingly drove the individuals back home.
9/29 — Another fight in progress was reported to TCSO deputies, this time at THS. By the time deputies arrived the two conflicting individuals had stopped fighting, but one was located. No charges were pressed, although both parties received school-administered discipline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.