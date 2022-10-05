There were 244 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 23rd and September 29th. Officers performed 76 traffic stops, 25 security checks of local businesses, and seven public assists. Deputies responded to three accidents and one DUIs. Residents called in 14 controlled burns.

9/23 — A white pickup truck swerved off the road and plowed over a fence near 6000W off of Bates Rd. The occupant, who had fled the vehicle, was located by deputies. An adult male resident of Utah was cited with first offense DUI as well as fleeing the scene of an accident.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.