There were 185 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 4 and November 10. Officers performed 37 traffic stops, 11 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 14 slide-off’s, and 0 DUI’s.
11/4 – The U.S. Bank in Driggs alarm sounded, but ended up being a false alarm.
11/4 – There was a single vehicle rollover accident in Driggs. A small brown sedan flipped into the ditch. Occupants were fine. Deputies filed a report. No towing was necessary, as a buddies’ tractor nearby uprighted the vehicle.
11/7 – A single vehicle rolled over on to its side in Tetonia. There were no injuries and no report was needed.
11/7 – A hit and run accident in Broulim’s parking lot occurred. Minimal damage reported. Deputies were not able to catch up with the assailant.
11/8 – The fence and mailbox of a Tetonia family’s property was damaged as result of a vehicle slide off. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
11/8 – A TCSO deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call in Driggs. A significant other was thrown against a door. The male assailant fled, but was tracked by deputies and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery.
11/8 – There was a minor fender bender as the result of one vehicle backing into another on the corner of 3rd and Little. Respectfully, the driver left a note.
11/9 – What seemed like a normal traffic stop in Victor resulted in possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was pulled over for suspected DUI. The suspect was not intoxicated, but a search of the vehicle yielded paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The 23-year-old adult male was transported to Jefferson County and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
11/9 – A Driggs local reported they were bit by the neighbor’s dog. The deputy called to the scene gave a stern talking to the dog’s owner.
11/9 – A former employee of Broulim’s was caught shoplifting and given a citation for petty theft.
11/9 – A car versus snowplow accident was reported in Alta. The call was transferred to Teton County Wyoming. There were no injuries reported.
11/9 – An 18-year-old Victor local was pulled over by a TCSO deputy for a traffic violation. An open container was found and a search revealed possession of marijuana, which resulted in a misdemeanor citation.
11/10 – A Civil Protection Order was issued to a Driggs man who trespassed a female acquaintance’s place of business.
11/10 – Deputies responded to a Nissan Frontier rollover in Victor. The driver self-transported to Teton Valley Health. A report was taken and the vehicle was towed.
11/10 – An individual in Victor was brought into the Teton County Sheriff’s Office by a bond agent and transferred into TCSO custody on a warrant arrest. The individual was charged with probation violation, disturbing the peace, possession of a controlled substance. They were transported to the Jefferson County jail.
11/10 – A Victor couple’s daughter was the subject of custodial interference when the father picked up the child from the mother’s home. Since there was no court order on file, deputies advised the mother to seek clarification from the courts. Since no court order was filed, deputies could not legally pursue the father.
