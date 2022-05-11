There were 251 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 28th and May 5th. Officers performed 61 traffic stops, 12 security checks of local businesses, and 5 public assists. There were 33 controlled burns. There were 3 accidents and 1 DUI.
4/29: A THS student was given a juvenile notice after a staff member observed them in the possession of a controlled substance, along with paraphanelia. The student was suspended and picked up by his parents.
5/2: At just 2 minutes after midnight deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Johnson Trailer Park in Driggs. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and was uncooperative with deputies. After a blood draw warrant was obtained, the adult male subject was given a 2nd offense DUI. He was also cited for open container, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
5/2: An employee west of Driggs had an eventful morning at work after he decided to recklessly drive off in his employer’s vehicle. The subject was apprehended by deputies and charged with grand theft, petty theft, and driving without a license.
5/2: There was an accident at Broulims in Driggs in which the reporting party stated that a vehicle while attempting to park, hit the side of their vehicle. The reporting party waited to call deputies until the driver of the offending vehicle emerged from the store. After a small confrontation between the two parties deputies took the report for the damage.
5/2: Fraud was reported at a Victor household when the reporting party had fallen victim to a Publishers Clearing House scam. The individual’s bank caught the transaction before funds could be released, so no report was taken and the issue was resolved.
5/2: Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in broad daylight that led to several juveniles receiving a juvenile notice. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found a controlled substance along with paraphernalia. One juvenile was also cited for underage tobacco possession. All were released to the custody of their parents.
5/2: The most eventful day of this week’s sheriff’s log concluded with an accident on Teton Pass which took place in Wyoming, but the vehicles came to a stop in Idaho. A deputy arrived to facilitate the exchanging of information, and then referred the incident to Teton County Wyoming.
5/3: Deputies in Driggs observed a vehicle fail to use his turn signals, which resulted in a traffic stop. The driver admitted to possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Deputies also performed a voluntary blood draw. TCSO is waiting on the results of the blood draw before potentially charging the driver with DUI, depending upon the results.
5/3: A warrant arrest was carried out on an individual after a traffic stop. The warrant was out of Bingham county. The subject was taken into custody, booked, and bonded out.
5/3: A juvenile called into deputies that she was having a minor confrontation with her mother. Upon arrival, deputies noticed the juvenile was intoxicated and subsequently handed her a juvenile notice.
5/4: Threats were made toward an employee at Teton Valley Lumber and Rental by her ex-boyfriend stating he would be “coming after her.” No criminal threats were deemed to have been made but a Civil Protection Order was given to the reporting party against the disgruntled ex.
5/4: In a rare happening an offending driver of a hit and run was tracked down after a witness observed a van hitting a parked car near the stoplight in Driggs. After deputies alerted the owner of the offending vehicle information was exchanged amicably.
5/5: Just before 10 pm a reporting party alerted deputies to vandalism at Teton High School. The caller’s truck had 2 of its tires removed which were then stuffed inside the vehicle’s cab. The tailgate of the truck was also removed, and grease was put on the door handles. The reporting party requested that the individual(s) responsible for the prank come forward to be identified and talked to.