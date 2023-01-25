There were 308 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 13th and January 21. Officers performed 86 traffic stops, 16 security checks of local businesses, and 7 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 4 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 3 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

1/13 — An elk was struck by a vehicle outside of Tetonia on Highway 33, near the Teton River bridge. The elk was located and dispatched, then salvaged. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken for vehicle damage.

