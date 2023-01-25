There were 308 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 13th and January 21. Officers performed 86 traffic stops, 16 security checks of local businesses, and 7 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 4 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 3 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
1/13 — An elk was struck by a vehicle outside of Tetonia on Highway 33, near the Teton River bridge. The elk was located and dispatched, then salvaged. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken for vehicle damage.
1/13 — A Victor man and an out-of-state passenger were stopped for speeding in a school zone in Driggs. The deputy who stopped the vehicle detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. One occupant admitted to the controlled substance after discussion with the Deputy. Paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle. Both were cited and released.
1/13 — There was a complaint of animal cruelty in Victor. A husky had reportedly been confined to a small fenced in area with no food or water. Upon a search of the area no dog was located, and deputies cleared the area.
1/13 — Suspicious activity from inside a portable toilet was reported to TCSO. When deputies arrived, they found muskrats had burrowed into the toilet, and had drowned in it’s storage tank. Deputies alerted the portable toilet company and cleared the scene.
1/13 — A reporting party in Victor called in to report a domestic disturbance. A female and male were in a verbal altercation. “Let go of me” was heard from the female subject. When deputies arrived the female declined to press charges and there were no apparent signs of a physical altercation.
1/13 — A vehicle left the roadway outside of Victor. Weather was a factor. The vehicle was towed away and a report was taken for the vehicle’s damage as well as for a slew of mailboxes that were destroyed.
1/14 — A neighboring property owner reported damage to their water system done by a construction company working on an adjacent property. deputies looked into whether it was a civil or criminal case. The deputies found no reason to believe that the damage was intentional. The two parties are working on a resolution.
1/14 — A theft of services of $2,000 was reported by a heliskiing operation in Victor after a customer refused to pay his bill. The customer blocked calls from the business and cancelled the cards on file. The incident is under investigation.
1/15 — A young child was hit on the head by an unknown assailant. The incident is under investigation.
1/16 — A vehicle was pulled over in front of the Stinker gas station in Victor (420 S Main St.) for failure to properly signal. A California man was driving, and upon discussion with the deputy an odor of marijuana was detected. The man was cited with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after deputies found an apple that was turned into a homemade pipe. The individual was cited and released.
1/16 — Exploiting a “hot” commodity: Individuals were spotted on videotape climbing over a roof to poach a Driggs hot tub. TCSO obtained the video tape and identified the offending individuals. Deputies are in the process of locating the individuals.
1/16 — A traffic stop for no taillights resulted in an individual passing through Victor receiving a (marijuana) paraphernalia charge. No amount of controlled substance was found in the vehicle. The individual was cited and released.
1/17 — A juvinille driver missed a stop sign outside of Tetonia and slid off the roadway, striking a fence. No injuries were reported. A report for damage was taken to both the vehicle and the property. The vehicle was towed away.
1/18 — A report of an email scam was made by a Victor resident. A bank account was fraudulently accessed in the scam and an undetermined amount was transferred out. The Federal Trade Commission is conducting an investigation.
1/18 — An individual brought in what they thought were marijuana edibles for disposal at the TCSO offices. The individual had in fact brought in dried out food items.
1/18 — A two-vehicle accident occurred in Driggs at the intersection of 5th St. and E Little Ave. One driver failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a T-bone collision. The offending driver, a Driggs local, was cited with failure to stop. The other driver, from out-of-town, was taken to TVH to receive treatment.
1/19 — An attended death occurred in Driggs. An uncle of the reporting party stated the deceased was experiencing symptoms common with a stroke. The individual passed away while the ambulance was enroute. A coroners report is underway.
1/19 — Individuals from the apartments across the street are suspected of dumping their trash illegally in the USFS Teton Basin district offices. Deputies are looking for clues as to which occupant is committing the crime.
1/20 — A fire was reported in Victor at a residential construction site. The supposed fire was actually a BBQ smoker that was being operated on a cold morning, causing an abundance of smoke. Teton County Fire cleared the premises.
1/20 — A man was arrested for obstructing and resisting officers after an otherwise uneventful traffic stop. The vehicle was pulled over for expired registration. A K9 officer alerted during the traffic stop, and the driver and passenger were questioned further, and the passenger became aggressive and unruly. The man was apprehended by deputies and forcefully put in the back of a squad car, where he sustained a self-inflicted injury after banging his head against the dividing shield in the cruiser. He suffered a head injury, bleeding from above the bridge of his nose. No other citations were issued in the incident. It was all over nothing.
