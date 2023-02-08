There were 204 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 29 and February 4th. Officers performed 46 traffic stops, 8 security checks of local businesses, and 12 public assists. There were 6 accidents, 1 slide-off, 2 DUIs, and 6 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
1/29 — After a traffic stop, a Driggs local was given a warning for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Waiting more than two weeks to pay will result in a citation.
1/29 — Suspicious activity was reported in Driggs when an individual was going door to door asking residents if they needed shoveling. The individual had left some tools on the doorstep of one of the residences, which sparked concern.
1/29 — A traffic stop in Victor led to the driver being taken into custody, who had a warrant for his arrest. He was transferred to Cascade county jail.
1/29 — In Tetonia, a series of accidents happened when one vehicle drifted into the other lane causing an oncoming vehicle to go off the road into a snowbank. When a truck with a plow pulled over to help pull out the vehicle, the truck was hit by another oncoming vehicle. No injuries were reported. All vehicles were able to drive away. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
1/30 — A Victor local called in what looked like a drunk person attempting to get in their vehicle to drive. The non-resident male was having a hard time walking. Shortly after getting into the vehicle and driving a short distance, TCSO deputies located him. The man refused a breath test. A blood draw warrant was issued. He was taken into custody and cited for his first DUI.
1/30 — No injuries were reported after a collision between a vehicle and a delivery truck occurred in Victor. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
1/30 — A routine traffic stop in Driggs for a moving violation and invalid registration escalated quickly for a 45-year-old non-resident. Paraphernalia in plain site led to the driver being taken into custody. He was cited for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and possession of paraphernalia and transferred to Jefferson county jail.
1/30 — Juveniles were reported parked behind the Super 8 motel. TCSO deputies found their license plate was from another vehicle. A search was conducted and one person was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance. Another juvenile was given a reference for marijuana and paraphernalia.
1/30 — A clerk at a gas station in Driggs called to report a suspicious person parked in the parking lot for over 1.5 hours. As soon as she picked up the phone, the driver left.
1/31 — Early morning, 4:37 am, a good samaritan reported they had taken home those involved in a car accident in Tetonia. The people in the vehicle lied about reporting the accident. TCSO deputies checked into it and had the vehicle towed. The driver of the vehicle was cited for leaving the scene of an accident without reporting.
1/31 — Breaking and entering occurred at a residence in Tetonia. The homeowner found a door unlocked/open and a window open with a screen torn. Kitchen knives were all that were reported missing. The incident is under further investigation.
1/31 — At the Super 8 motel in Driggs, a juvenile female was taken into custody on a warrant. She was transferred to St. Anthony’s juvenile detention facility.
1/31 — A vehicle versus deer collision occurred in Tetonia around 6:40pm. A report was taken for insurance.
2/1 — A title company in Driggs reported a possible fraud case. The incident included someone getting their hands on a copy of a property title and attempting to sell it. The matter is under further investigation by TCSO.
2/1 — Two vehicles were involved in a collision where one vehicle rear-ended the other. A written warning was given to the tailing driver for following too close.
2/1 — Domestic disturbance was reported by a concerned wife in Victor. She reported she was hit by her intoxicated husband. TCSO deputies arrived at the residence, but the husband had driven off. TCSO deputies are trying to find him.
2/1 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Victor. The vehicle was parked in a snowplow area and had damage to the window. TCSO dispatch tracked down the owner, who said he would remove the vehicle.
2/2 — In Tetonia, a report was taken for a sexual assault case that happened out of state in 2004. The report was forwarded to a jurisdiction where the act took place.
2/2 — Suspicious activity was reported in Victor. The reporting party said they heard strange sounds coming from a nearby residence. TCSO deputies arrived and were unable to find or hear anything.
2/3 — Snowmobilers were reported chasing elk in Driggs. Idaho Fish & Game is looking into the matter.
2/3 — A traffic stop for a moving violation in Victor led to the driver being cited for an open container.
2/4 — After being pulled over for a routine traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle pulled over a little too far and got stuck in the snow. The TCSO deputy pulled them out.
2/4 — A Driggs local reported deer were eating their plants in the yard. Idaho Fish & Game was advised.
2/4 — An adult male in Driggs was given a DUI after he ran the truck off the road. The driver was cited and released for driving 3x the legal limit. The passenger was cited for an open container.
2/4 — Burglary of vehicle was reported in Driggs. A male subject on foot got into a truck, stole tools, and ran from the area. TCSO deputies found and followed tracks through the snow, but were unable to locate the suspect. The case is under further investigation.
