There were 227 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 9 and April 15. Officers performed 59 traffic stops and 13 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents and one DUI, and residents called in 44 controlled burns.
4/9 — There was a report of a deer with a broken leg in a field near Teton Middle School. Deputies responded but were unable to locate the deer.
4/9 — After calling the sheriff’s office about a misplaced vehicle, a man was booked on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was assigned a court date and released.
4/9 — A Driggs caller reported an overdue party but the missing family members returned home soon thereafter.
4/9 — A caller reported that a vehicle had gone off the road south of Tetonia. When the caller attempted to check on the driver, an older man, the seemingly intoxicated individual threatened him and hit him in the arm with a shovel. Deputies responded and found that the driver’s BAC was three times over the legal limit. He was charged with excessive DUI and misdemeanor assault and battery as well as resisting and obstructing an officer.
4/10 — Dispatch received multiple reports of a large structure fire on Rigby Road. Fire units responded and extinguished the barn and camper that were fully engulfed in flames.
4/10 — A caller said an individual had threatened to shoot her dog. She wanted the incident documented and said she would report any further threats.
4/10 — Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Victor.
4/10 — A caller reported that she had witnessed a burglary at the Treasure Mountain Scout Camp in Teton Canyon. The call was transferred to Teton County, Wyoming.
4/10 — There was a report of a noise complaint in the area of the Johnson Trailer Park in Driggs. While responding to the complaint, deputies smelled marijuana and discovered a large group of people smoking. They were uncooperative so a search warrant was issued and a small amount of marijuana was seized. No citations were made.
4/11 — A caller reported that she had accidentally struck the Driggs Wells Fargo building with her vehicle. The business was notified the next day.
4/11 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision in Victor. The vehicle had to be towed and the injured deer was located and dispatched.
4/11 — A caller reported seeing a man walking down 4000N at 4 p.m. Idaho Fish & Game was in the area and made contact with the man, who was fine.
4/11 — Items were stolen from a vending machine at the Victor car wash. The theft is under investigation.
4/11 — A caller said he was struck by a friend while they were having some beers together. There was no physical evidence to corroborate the report of battery so the individuals were separated for the evening and one man received a courtesy ride home.
4/12 — There was a delayed report of possible molestation by a family member. The case is currently under investigation.
4/14 — A caller reported the theft of $2,000 in tools. The theft is under investigation.
4/14 — There was a report of vandalism at the Teton Valley Museum agriculture building that might have been related to the vandalism at the fairgrounds. The case is under investigation.
4/14 — A caller reported that an individual had been dumping beers cans in their yard. Deputies are attempting to make contact with the suspect.
4/14 — A caller reported a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Highway 31 and Crystal. Units responded and found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire. No one sustained injuries.
4/14 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision on Ski Hill Road.
4/15 — A caller reported paying for a firearm from a gun broker website and never receiving the item. The possible fraud is being investigated.
4/15 — A Victor man with a Madison County warrant turned himself in at TCSO. He was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail.
4/15 — A caller reported loud noise coming from a neighbor’s house in Victor. By the time deputies arrived the resident had turned down the offending music or TV.