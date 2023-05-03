.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Letter to the Editor: Raul Labrador is wasting tax dollars and hurting efforts to protect and educate Idaho’s children
Raul Labrador is establishing a reputation as the most corrupt Attorney General ever by attacking Idaho institutions and law enforcement while advancing his own self interest -- not Idaho’s.
One of his first acts was to corruptly dismiss a misdemeanor trespass charge against Sara Brady, a prominent campaigner for him. AG Wasden had accepted responsibility for the case at the request by Meridian’s prosecutor who felt he may have a conflict of interest. Sara Brady trespassed on a Meridian playground as part of an Idaho Freedom Foundation supported COVID-19 restriction protest. Diego Rodriguez doxxed the arresting officer on IFF social media, which resulted in Ammon Bundy’s violent, armed crowd surrounding the police officers’ homes and terrorizing their families. Meridian’s Mayor and Police Chief both called Labrador’s dismissing the case an “abhorrent” endorsement of criminal behavior and a breach of Labrador’s oath of office to uphold the law.
When Diego Rodriguez’s 10 month old grandson was hospitalized for extreme malnourishment (starvation), Diego and Bundy organized protests, doxxed treating physicians, police, social workers, etc., which subjected them to intimidation and harassment and disrupted St. Luke’s Hospital operations. Soon after he assumed office Labrador told the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) director that Diego was a close friend of his -- the director complained that Labrador had a conflict of interest. That didn’t sit well with Labrador. St. Luke’s Hospital has sued Diego and Bundy for defamation and damages. To protect his friends and punish IDHW, Labrador is attacking/investigating IDHW and the Hospital.
Why is Labrador going after IDHW with a vengeance about an education grant program – for following the legal advice of his own office on how the money was to be spent, or to punish IDHW? Labrador’s office advised IDHW that federal guidance seemed to target children under 5, and state program seemed to target children aged 5 to 13, but: “read together the guidelines do not preclude serving children younger than five … rather … (grant) applicants should include … serving children ages 5 – 13.” This legal advice was given by both Wasden’s and then Labrador’s office. Labrador claims he didn’t know about and doesn’t agree with the advice given by his office – that seems incompetent and irresponsible in itself. Instead of ASKING HIS OWN CLIENT questions, he abuses his authority demanding an unbelievable amount of information in a threatening way that targets individuals.
