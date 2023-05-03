Raul Labrador is establishing a reputation as the most corrupt Attorney General ever by attacking Idaho institutions and law enforcement while advancing his own self interest -- not Idaho’s.

One of his first acts was to corruptly dismiss a misdemeanor trespass charge against Sara Brady, a prominent campaigner for him. AG Wasden had accepted responsibility for the case at the request by Meridian’s prosecutor who felt he may have a conflict of interest. Sara Brady trespassed on a Meridian playground as part of an Idaho Freedom Foundation supported COVID-19 restriction protest. Diego Rodriguez doxxed the arresting officer on IFF social media, which resulted in Ammon Bundy’s violent, armed crowd surrounding the police officers’ homes and terrorizing their families. Meridian’s Mayor and Police Chief both called Labrador’s dismissing the case an “abhorrent” endorsement of criminal behavior and a breach of Labrador’s oath of office to uphold the law.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.