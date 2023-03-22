The morning of March 15th, resident’s in Alta’s Targhee Town neighborhood woke up to a disturbing sight.
A deceased moose had, seemingly out of nowhere, appeared on the side of the road on the north side of the neighborhood.
It was a confusing sight for many, and speculation ran wild, especially considering the moose had a mysterious head wound and a blood trail leading to the animal.
Residents immediately called the Wyoming Game and Fish poachers hotline, fueled by concerns of foul play.
According to Wyoming Game and Fish’s Jackson area game warden Kyle Lash, those concerns are ultimately unfounded.
“At the time of looking at it, it looked like it was in pretty healthy condition. That is, looking at it from the outside,” said Lash. “I feel there’s no foul play or no poaching involved in this.”
Lash said this instance was another case in what has been a tough winter for wildlife across the region.
“It’s been kind of busy the last couple of weeks, just with the hard winter. It’s been hard on wildlife,” said Lash. “With this winter that we’re having it isn’t that uncommon. We have had a lot of mortality in wildlife leading up to this point.
Usually in cases like this, private businesses that WY G&F contracts to remove deceased animals will take it to the nearest transfer station. Since the death occurred in the geographically bizarre Wyoming exclave, a different procedure had to be set in motion.
“There’s a couple of businesses that do that for a fee, removing dead carcasses out of yards. Initially I told the individual he could call one of them and he did. The homeowner had called and had it set up, but the person he found that was willing to haul it out was told that they could not bring it into Idaho because of Idaho state law of crossing (the border) with a full carcass because C.W.D (Chronic Wasting Disease) reasons. He was turned away from the Idaho landfill. I eventually went over there and picked it up a couple days later,” said Lash.
Upon his arrival, the moose was showing obvious signs of internal decomposition, a factor that led Lash to believe that the death may have been the result of an unusual diet.
“It was extremely smelly. I did grab a C.W.D. sample out of it just to test, I would assume it’s going to be negative, but we’re just testing everything that we get our hands on,” said Lash.
“I don’t want to create speculation, but I think with the hard winter, what we do see a lot of times is people wanting to help wildlife out and they feel like by helping them, they’ll feed them grain and corn and just try to feed animals,” said Lash. “If I had to take my best guess, I would assume that maybe that’s a death tied to feeding just because of the bloating, the smell, and the healthy outside appearance of the moose.”
Lash pointed to acidosis as a probable cause of death.
“I think that maybe it could have died of acidosis, but there’s no way of saying. And the only way to really prove that would be immediately after it dies using litmus paper to test it,” said Lash. “I can’t say with certainty whether that’s the cause, but that would be my best guess.”
Many residents had pointed to the moose’s head wound as a sign of foul play, but Lash believes that was inflicted by a post-mortem injury.
Lash wanted to remind residents that it is illegal to feed wildlife in Teton County, Wyoming.
“It is illegal if they are feeding wildlife through the county. It technically isn’t illegal with (Wyoming) Game and Fish, but it is with Teton County, Wyoming. If they are caught feeding wildlife, they could be issued a citation through Teton County (WY),” said Lash.
“I understand that everybody wants, wants to help out wildlife and I just want to remind them that again, if you switch their diet, they just don’t have the the right bacteria in their gut to break down additional feeding or something that you might throw to them, such as, corn, oats, or even bird feed. Something to be cautious of is having them hit a bunch of bird feeders and getting bird seed as well. I would say that even though we all want to help wildlife out in these hard, deep snow winters, the best thing is to just let them naturally browse on their own at their own convenience rather than trying to provide them food to eat,” said Lash.
