After seeing an increase in felony offenses heading into 2023, courts at the Teton County Courthouse have been a busy, busy place.
The number of felony cases has stabilized but remains high. This in turn keeps demand high for the work of defense attorneys.
Defendants who are able to afford one can hire the services of a private law firm to help navigate their cases through the court system.
Indigent defendants, or those that can’t afford an attorney, are entitled to a court-appointed public defender, a defense attorney assigned to their case to uphold their constitutional right to an attorney. Indignancy is determined based on several factors, including income, number and age of dependents, property assets, outstanding obligations, and other factors.
“When you think about the sword of justice, it has two edges on it, on purpose,” said District Judge Jason Walker.
“There has to be the prosecution of criminal conduct and to hold people accountable to the law. But there also has to be the side that holds the government and the state accountable to the people. The only way that works is if you have a robust system of both prosecution and defense,” said Walker. “It doesn't work if one side is outmanned or outgunned by the other side.”
Throughout the history of Idaho, Boards of County Commissioners hold the responsibility of hiring attorneys that would serve the role of public defenders, either through in-house employment or contracted services.
Like most small, rural counties in Idaho, Teton contracts for its services. Two attorneys are typically contracted at a time in Teton County, one for misdemeanors and one for felonies.
Additionally, conflict defenders are also hired in case the primary public defender has a conflict of interest with a defendant or schedule in a case.
Indigent clients are therefore represented properly, fulfilling the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment.
For a variety of reasons, the job of public defender has seen increasingly high levels of turnover in Teton County, presenting a problem in the courts.
For over a decade, there was a stable roster of public defenders thanks to Sean Moulton and Moulton Law (also known as Teton Valley Law), with Bart Birch and Chris Lundberg making up Teton County’s conflict defender team.
Moulton was awarded a contract for Teton County’s public defense services on September 23rd, 2002 to provide public defense, per BoCC archived meeting minutes. That arrangement held firm up until Nov 24th, 2021, at which time Moulton Law gave its 60-day notice to Teton County that it would not be renewing the contract, per an email to County Clerk Kim Keeley obtained via a Public Records Request.
After the Moulton/Fischer departure, Teton County contracted with defense attorneys Alex Sosa and Rocky Wixom. In December 2022, Wixom was hired to the prosecutor’s office in Fremont County as Chief Deputy Prosecutor.
Wixom was the public defender in charge of felony cases before his departure, and Sosa was in charge of misdemeanor cases. Wixom had to recuse himself from his active cases due to his hire, leaving other attorneys to take them on.
As Sosa was already serving Bonneville County in-house for felony cases, Sosa was unable to take on the caseload.
It was around this time that felony offenses began to spike in Teton County, as reported in the February 8th Teton Valley News.
Conflict defender Bart Birch was then assigned to the role of Public Defender by District Judge Walker after the departure of Wixom to take on the felony caseload and was quickly overwhelmed.
Per a February 3rd email to the Board of County Commissioners, Birch declared that he was unable to sustain the felony caseload, asking the BoCC to spread out the assignments evenly among practicing attorneys in Teton County.
“We have an urgent or dire need to find a replacement public defender for Teton County now that Rocky Wixom has left,” reads Birch’s email. “I am no longer able to take the new cases being assigned to me. I have informed the court that I am not interested in taking any additional public defender cases (other than merely acting as a conflict attorney when needed). I have tried to be helpful by agreeing to take a few cases to help the County in a difficult situation, but it really is imperative that a new public defender be hired immediately.”
“I really cannot handle the load by myself,” reads the email.
Walker then assigned Chris Lundberg to take additional cases. Lundberg himself was unable to sustain the caseload, declaring that he had been overwhelmed by the caseload on February 7th.
“This issue is not going to fix itself and it's not going to be easy to find a qualified attorney to take this on,” said Lundberg, in an email to County Clerk Kim Keely, obtained through a public records request made by the TVN. “I've been assigned to 8 new felony cases, 7 of them since the start of the year, under Rocky's contract and it looks like it's highly likely another will be assigned tomorrow.”
Lundberg and Birch remain conflict defenders, and Moulton is still picking up some juvenile cases.
This brings us to the present day, where Judge Walker has been left with no other option but to assign new cases to attorneys throughout the Idaho Falls-Rexburg-Teton Valley area.
“I'm using an informal but tried and true process of basically a wheel of attorneys in the community that I know will take assignments,” said Walker. This method forces attorneys to be assigned impartially.
“I have the clerks keep track of who was appointed last and then just keep going around that. If they're in a position where they can't take an appointment they will say so, or if they have a conflict, then they will say they can't do that. Part of the attorney's oath is that they will help those that need help,” said Walker.
The State-level situation
Teton County is not alone in having a dearth of public defenders able to take on cases, and remains an issue across the state, even in populated areas like Ada County.
In 2015 the state of Idaho was sued by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), ACLU of Idaho, and global law firm Hogan Lovells over what the national civil rights union called “its defective public defense system” in response to an increase of intake complaints, first tracked in 2008. It is a class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit has not been resolved yet, and is set for a future trial in Idaho Supreme Court. The court released an opinion on the cases’ merit for trial in 2021.
Just before that lawsuit was filed, the state legislature (and former Governor Clement "Butch" Otter) created the Idaho Public Defense Commission (PDC), which is “committed to improving the delivery of trial-level indigent defense services by serving the Counties and Indigent Defense Providers of Idaho” per the PDC’s website.
According to the ACLU, the PDC or its predecessors have failed to do so.
“None of these bodies has established enforceable state-level oversight; instituted state-wide standards for uniform workload, performance, and training; or allocated significant funding to public defense,” reads a 2015 ACLU Idaho press release.
County Commissioner Mike Whitfield was involved in advising legislators with the Association of Idaho Counties of the importance for a revamped public defense system, spurred on in part by a difficult relationship with the PDC.
“I've participated in committees at the state level among county commissioners who've been looking into the issue,” said Whitfield. “There was a general perspective that the commission was kind of opaque and not approachable.”
“There was a lot of discussion in there about concern that there be more communication with counties, more transparency from the top,” said Whitfield. “The feeling (was) that there were a lot of issues that weren't being addressed by the commission.”
This past legislative session, state representatives did however pass HB 236, the State Public Defenders Act. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 30th.
According to the bill’s statement of purpose, it “eliminates one state agency, the Public Defense Commission, and in its place creates the Office of State Public Defender. The agency will be headed by the State Public Defender, who along with the District Public Defenders in each judicial district, will share the responsibilities of carrying out the state’s public defense system.”
The State Public Defender Act is a follow-up to 2022’s HB 735, which created a fund to subsidize the Office of State Public Defender.
“Starting in FY25, $9 million per quarter will be transferred from the local distribution to a new Public Defense Fund created in this bill. Starting October 1, 2024, using the current general fund appropriation to the Public Defense Commission (nearly $11.7 million) combined with the amount automatically deposited in the fund ($36 million annually with a possible 3% escalator for five years), the state will fund indigent public defense and relieve counties of that statutory obligation,” reads HB 735’s statement of purpose.
Whitfield explained how the legislation will affect the current situation.
“They'll set up a state office of public defense that will be appointed by the governor for a 4-year term,” said Whitfield. “It sets up the expectations for that office in terms of hiring all the staff that they need to house it, having the right facilities, the standards, a whole lot of things that will, I think, be favorable.”
The state office will oversee public defense offices in every judicial district in the state, which will in turn oversee county-level public defense systems.
“Those district public defenders interact with the counties at least annually and keep us tuned in. There's that interaction and they're in turn charged with hiring all the staff that they need, providing facilities, the whole gamut,” said Whitfield.
Whitfield also spoke to how the legislation will guarantee more of a “firewall” between prosecutors, public defenders, and county commissions.
“In looking back at the ACLU lawsuit in 2015, they had two overriding arguments. One was that the state adequately fund public defense. The other was that there be a firewall between public defense and county prosecutors and county commissions. This new law certainly sustains that firewall between prosecutors. That's absolutely essential,” said Whitfield.
“Hopefully that system will provide more transparency, more interaction, and more clarity in terms of meeting the standards and assuring good public defense while also having that communication,” said Whitfield. “I think that's all beneficial.”
Having acknowledged that it looks good on paper, the legislation could have some difficulty in practice according to Whitfield.
“The challenge is if the state has really recognized the cost of that because they've designated that when that starts up in 2024, they'll take on all that responsibility,” said Whitfield. “The counties will no longer be responsible for funding that.”
“It puts the county commissioners a little more in control of the system, so the challenge (will be) not only to assure that there's good funding but also to assure that there are consistent standards that people all across the state are getting adequate public defense,” said Whitfield.
Right now however the challenge remains the same; Plugging the gaps until that day comes and the legislation activates.
“In the interim, we've got a big challenge. We've got to find ways to get there,” said Whitfield.
There have been some ideas tossed around with the BoCC that could see an in-house public defender hired, not contracted, by Teton County. Whitfield remained realistic about those chances though.
“There's some thought of trying to set up an in-house office here for public defense. But we'd have to find the resources to hire the defender, we'd have to hire their legal aid, we'd have to pay for their training, and we'd have to pay for their access to the legal documents they need to get,” said Whitfield.
The lack of a solution hasn’t been for lack of trying.
“We've reached out widely to try to fill the gaps and haven't had a lot of success to this point,” said Whitfield. “We're really committed to ensuring that people get adequate defense. That's the bottom line.”
“Certainly if they're committing crimes, they need to pay restitution for whatever they've done, but at the same time, they need to be legally defended. We need to make sure that people are well represented, that way innocent people aren't being put in harm's way in any sense.”
