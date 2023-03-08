Ryan Richard Berry, the defendant in a high-profile 2018 felony rape case, was sentenced to one year of probation and a suspended 90-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
Berry will also have to pay fines and court costs.
Judge Steven Thompson presided over the case, with Sam Angell prosecuting and James Archibald representing the defense.
In these proceedings, Berry was originally charged with the above misdemeanor charge and one felony count of attempting to influence a juror. Berry was originally scheduled to have a jury trial to begin on March 1st, but he changed his plea that morning to guilty in exchange for a reduced charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, the felony charge was dropped.
The above-mentioned charges resulted from Berry’s attempt to influence a juror (who was a childhood friend of Berry’s) in a May 2021 trial centered around the rape charge. Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith prosecuted the case.
That trial, originally set to occur in October of 2018, was delayed years due to scheduling conflicts and other delays including Covid-19. In addition to the rape charge, Berry was also charged with video voyeurism, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor giving alcohol to a minor.
The 2021 trial was declared a mistrial after the number of jurors was insufficient to meet the 19 required for the trial. The subsequent retrial, held in July 2021, was also declared a mistrial after officials showed the jury confidential evidence.
After the second mistrial, Prosecutor Bailey Smith explained that the case was dismissed at the request of the survivor, who felt it was too stressful to continue, as reported by the Teton Valley News in April of 2022.
“Trials are incredibly hard for victims, particularly victims of sexual assault,” Smith said in April of 2022 to the TVN. “They have to sit in the same room as their assailants, relive painful events, and discuss really sensitive matters publicly.”
The sentencing represents the end of just over 5 years of proceedings relating to the original rape case.
The Family Safety Network is the top local resource for survivors and victims. The Driggs-based nonprofit provides crisis intervention and case management, a 24-hour hotline (208.354.SAFE), safety planning, shelter, mental health referrals, assistance with protection orders, civil and criminal justice advocacy, and accompaniment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.