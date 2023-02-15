Following up a council meeting on January 11th, discussions of food trucks as long-term temporary merchants continued in Victor city council chambers on Wednesday, February 8th.
Two policy alternatives were presented to the council by staff for consideration based on the city of Victor’s unique needs and the council’s desire to balance the interests of established brick-and-mortar restaurants with the desire to add more food experiences in the city.
Policy one, which was approved by council, is an administrative approach that requires food truck owners and operators to hold a business license by way of a city ordinance.
This license can be used only on the premises of additionally licensed Victor brick-and-mortar businesses.
Requirements include responsibilities for trash collection and removal, lighting and electricity, and a site plan. Also required is a sponsoring business which will include obtaining a business license, a food truck license, and a current food and beverage license.
The current yearly permit fee of $1000 will remain the same for a food truck.
The alternative was policy two, a planning approach that deals with zoning regulations and land-use applications which are governed by land-use rules.
It would require a permit issued by the planning director. This would allocate food trucks to be allowed on limited use by zone designation (only mixed-use and industrial zoning districts). Exclusions would include public property, residential, and farm-to-table by conditional use only.
The downsides to policy two became apparent quickly during the meeting.
Policy two allows for the city to have slightly more control, but getting that control would have taken a lot of work. City staff would have to spend a lot of time creating something great and innovative, but it would be a lot more challenging. Zoning violations are more difficult to enforce than a violation of an ordinance. Even though there was a chance for more control, there was more uncertainty.
Kim Kolner, Victor planning and zoning director, added, “Through the zoning arm, depending on how we write the code, it could require conditional use within certain zonings. This would trigger staff reports, public hearings, and more.”
City Administrator Jeremy Bresbis recommended policy one for various reasons.
“Having looked at it, talked about it, and researched it, policy one makes the most sense because it is the simplest to effectuate and enforce, and it defeats the criticisms of food trucks — food trucks don’t pay taxes and they unfairly compete with brick-and-mortar businesses.”
Keeping things as clear and simple as possible was the goal.
Bresbis continued, “The idea behind policy number one is to create a nice streamlined administrative process that is clear to staff and applicants so they know what they’re getting into from the get-go.”
“Also, we’re requiring a sponsoring Victor business, so it’s going in at a brick-and-mortar establishment that’s already paying property tax. They have a stake in the game. They don’t want to have trash and refuse issues and also have a lighting and parking plan in place. The idea is that a food truck can complement an existing business and maybe even help it get better value out of their property,” said Besbris
“If we went the zoning code route, we’d have to come up with some sort of matrix on times allowed,” said Mayor Will Frohlich. “We thought that doing it administratively and tying it into a business license infrastructure that we already had made a lot of sense for Victor.”
Time ultimately changed the city council’s mindset from concurring with highly-critical community feedback that had been received in the past.
Frohlich added, “Again, this is a work in process. If we would’ve brought this up 4-5 years ago, it was a hard “no” from community feedback because it was in direct competition with brick-and-mortar. Policy one checked all those boxes in hopes that we could solve current situations like farm-to-table scenarios and allow businesses to have a different arm in the economy when they need it.”
Council member Emily Sustick shared her support of policy one.
“Having thought about it, it’s less work and takes up less time, which is important,” said Sustick. “We can start sooner than later. I’m not super concerned about food trucks versus brick-and-mortar, which has been a point of contention in years past. Victor is growing. There is plenty of business to go around. It also encourages a higher level of service and product, plus a diversity of food offerings.”
Other food truck details like hours of operation, rec-zone concessions, and more details will be ironed out in the upcoming city council meetings.
“Now that we’ve decided on policy one, we’ll flush out the details,” said Besbris. “The application has to be crystal clear and needs to match the ordinance, so we’ll need to draft the ordinance. We want to make sure the elements of that ordinance are exactly what this council envisions.”
Mayor Frohlich closed by stating that this issue remains somewhat open and all feedback will be welcomed.
“If there are more questions, let them be known. If businesses have questions or concerns, let’s address them. If people are passionate about it, they need to attend the city council meetings or talk to city staff or work through council members,” said Frohlich.
