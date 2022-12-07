At a Dec. 1st special meeting, the Victor city council accepted an offer on its 32 Elm St. Public Works facility. The sale also includes an adjacent lot located at 51 Fir St.
The accepted offer came in at $1.285 million from ValueRock LLC, an Irvine, CA based real-estate investment and operating company.
The sale of the building will ultimately be used to pay off financing taken out to build Victor’s new facility north of Kotler Ice Arena.
The offer had been a long time coming.
The first time the sale of the old facility had been discussed in an open meeting was August 5th, when Victor discussed financing its planned new public works facility.
Council had authorized putting the property to bid after a lengthy discussion and public hearing that concluded on September 28th. The public hearing was originally opened on September 14th, but due to an inability to agree on the finer points of the building’s sale strategy, was continued.
Per Idaho state statute, any sale of a government-owned asset must be first opened up to a bid process, and if no offers are received, can then be sold on the open market.
The deadline for bids passed on October 27th, and judging by comments made on Dec. 1st and the eventual offer’s amount, did not receive as much interest as council initially expected.
The commercial real estate market cooled significantly due to rising interest rates in the time between the approval of its proposed sale and the time an offer came in. The bidding process was opened with a minimum bid of $1.8 million on September 28th.
“We have definitely taken a hit since the peak of the market last year,” said Jeremy Besbris, Victor city administrator.
“In terms of the list-price at auction, $1.8 (million), we reduced it to $1.5 (million), and since we did the initial evaluation of the property we have seen that interest rates have risen approximately 400 basis points. That has cooled the market and kind of reduced a lot of the speculation,” continued Besbris.
Besbris outlined the finer details of the accepted offer.
“The purchase price would be $1.285 million, in cash, so there is no financing contingency, and earnest money of $50k. There is an inspection and due diligence period of 20 business days, which is fairly short. The lease-back period would be bifurcated (divided in two) so the first 12 months would be at a lease-back of $3,750/month and it would escalate to $5,000 after the first 12 months,” said Besbris.
During the bidding process, the city was hoping to not have to lease back the building. As no bids were received, those hopes were dashed.
“At auction we had the ability to broadcast our ideal terms and as this is a part of a negotiated purchase, certain things are not factored in or the buyer is not able to do. We’ve met with several other parties and they have all indicated that they would charge us an amount for the lease-back during that time. I don’t know if we would find any purchaser that wouldn’t be asking for that,” said Besbris.
Last month a contract was approved with builders Teton West to construct the new Victor public works facility located directly north of Kotler Ice Arena. Victor staff expects the building to take “12 to 18 months” for the new facility to be completed.
“The most optimistic timeframe would be 12 months. Realistically, (we) would be looking somewhere near 18 months,” said Besbris.
Final sale is, in effect, contingent on a rezone of the property to CX (Commercial Mixed Use) or DX (Downtown Mixed Use), whichever the developer chooses. The City will still remain the lead applicant on the rezone.
The rezone is expected to take “4 to 6 months”, according to Victor Planning and Zoning Director Kim Kolner. The building’s sale will close 7 days after the approval of the rezone.
The city will not have to make lease-back payments before the rezone is approved, but has a “good faith effort” to not delay the rezone according to Besbris.
“We do have a good-faith effort requirement to not drag our feet on the zone change. It is supposed to be 8 months max,” said Besbris.
Victor does not have to start paying lease-back payments until after close of sale. Subsequently the city will have 4 to 8 months, or however long it takes to process and approve the rezone, until the lease-back payments will start.
City Attorney Herb Heimerl stated the math works out to a wash however, as Victor will have to begin paying back the lease it took out (to finance the new facilities’ construction) with Zion bank.
The first payment of $23,599 on the lease (which functions basically as a loan) will be due by April 14th, 2023.
Victor also has the entire lease-back period to remove any improvements in the old public works facility that would be carried over to the new public works facility.
