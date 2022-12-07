GOPR5537.jpg

$1.285 million in funds gained from a probable sale of the current public works facility at 32 Elm St. will be used to pay off financing taken out for the new public works facility. The new public works facility will be located just north of Kotler Ice Arena (bottom center). 

 Connor Shea

At a Dec. 1st special meeting, the Victor city council accepted an offer on its 32 Elm St. Public Works facility. The sale also includes an adjacent lot located at 51 Fir St.

The accepted offer came in at $1.285 million from ValueRock LLC, an Irvine, CA based real-estate investment and operating company.

