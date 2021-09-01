“Where’s Mark?” I asked Lacey as she was busily setting up their booth for today’s Market.
“He’s out on a bachelor river trip,” she responded as she attached a heavy weight to one of the tent legs. “He and Jess are getting married tomorrow afternoon — on the farm! Jessica’s on her way to take his place here today.”
Indeed, Jessica appeared in a flash of smiles and activity to continue the set-up. “Congratulations, Jessica!” I couldn’t help but notice how her face was lit up with happiness. “Might you have a moment for a quick chat later this morning?”
“Of course!” she responded. Lacey, decked out in a smashing pink jumpsuit, was helping Jessica’s niece, Haley set out their artisanal cheeses and was nodding her encouragement.
“Swell! I’ll be back when things slow down for you,” I said to Jessica as I moved on to continue my own Farmer’s Market activities.
Towards noon, I noted a lull in the Market bustle. I walked over to Winter Winds booth and settled myself on a large cooler holding their rapidly-dwindling supply of cheeses for today’s Market. “I hope this is a good time...?” I looked over at Jessica.
“Perfect,” she responded.
“You and Mark came to Teton Valley from Washington, D.C., am I remembering correctly?” I began.
“Yes,” Jessica smiled down at me. I could tell there was no way she was going to sit today!
“How did you find Teton Valley?” I asked.
“In 2019, when Mark and I were living in D.C., he told me we could get married on a goat farm in Idaho. Looking for a venue, we Googled ‘Goats Idaho’ — and Winter Winds Farm in Victor popped up! Nathan Ray and Ginny Robbins, owners of the farm, had just put it up for sale.
“I’ve always had an affinity for goats. About six years ago, while we were still living in D.C, I heard about Snuggle Sessions held on a goat farm in Charlottesville, Virginia. That same day, I drove six hours round trip to the farm to cuddle goats — and I’ve been in love with them ever since. So when we had an opportunity to actually purchase a goat farm, we couldn’t resist. Moving west was also part of our long-term plan. You might say, we bought our wedding venue!”
“Serendipitous,” I grinned. “Please refresh me on what you both did while in D.C.”
“Mark worked on public policy for an international educational association, and I was — and still am — the Executive Director of a pediatric non-profit organization in D.C. It’s a job I can manage remotely, and still have time left over for helping on the farm.
“Nate and Ginny built something incredible from scratch here that has enabled us to add on to its success. Although they are still in the area, it’s Lacey McNeff who has been our foundation. Among us all, we have a perfect collaboration of knowledge, skill sets, and energy. Mark is happily a full-time ‘farmer Farmer’ — with enough time left over to serve on the TREC Board.
“My brother, Michael, has recently joined us on the farm. He moved here from Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he’d been in the restaurant business for twenty years. He still works full-time as a sous chef at Westside Yard here in Victor — when he’s not working on the farm!
“But it’s Lacey with her wonderful determination to be excellent in all she does who puts us on the creative edge, especially keeping customers engaged and growing the business. AND making cheese, and and and...”
I looked up in time to see Lacey helping a customer select one of their hand-made soaps. “Please tell me about your soaps, Jessica,” I asked. “When did that project begin?”
“The soap happened this past winter as a zero waste initiative. We often have goats’ milk left over from our cheese-making, and, rather than just dump it, we thought we’d try turning it into soap. It’s all part of our desire to farm sustainably. In February 2020, just before Covid locked us all down, we took a trip to Hawaii where we ‘discovered’ kukui oil that’s made from the nut of a tree growing in Hawaii. While patronizing a Hawaiian Farmer’s Market, Mark and I purchased some soap — Kona soap — made with kukui oil. That further inspired our soap-making venture — we’d use our left-over goats’ milk and kukui oil to make soap on the farm. We’re pleased with it. Its pH is very near our skin’s pH, so it’s very gentle.”
“Mark gave me a small jar of your caramel sauce to try a couple of weeks ago,” I said looking over at some jars near the cheeses. “I haven’t had caramel sauce like that since I was a kid!”
“Nate used to make caramel candies,” Jessica picked up. “But it takes much longer than the three to four days it takes Lacey and me to make caramel sauce. We just boil goat milk, sugar, and a bit of salt — and we have yummy caramel sauce!”
“What else keeps you busy on the farm?” I asked recalling my interview with her and Mark last year when they’d shared their interest in hosting events like Snuggle Sessions and educational tours for school kids.
“Well, we held Snuggle Sessions every Saturday this past May. It was lots of fun but also a lot of work — moving goats and kids from the field to the pen, from the pen back to the field. We had 140 kids and 61 mamas! And this was our first year kidding as we’d just moved to the farm in May of last year.
“The Snuggle Sessions were great for socializing the kids. Now they’re fearless — getting in to eat their moms’ grains, charging around the parlor! We kept eleven kids, all does (females). The rest we sold to farmers near Idaho Falls, and some to local families here in the Valley. Our present herd is seventy-five, including this year’s kids. It’s fun to see them thrive. They’ll be the best milkers next year after we breed them when they’re ready, that’s when they weigh more than eighty pounds apiece.
“We also hold farm tours every Friday at 3:00 p.m., or when folks call. And we’ve had field trips for fifth graders, and one for the Seniors West of the Tetons. All were very successful.”
“What else is new?” I asked, furiously scribbling.
“Well, we recently bought twelve adjacent acres of farmland, the ones between our current eight and Route 33, making it now a twenty-acre farm. And soon we’re adopting two rescue dogs from Unega Mountain Dog Rescue in Bellevue, Idaho. They’re Great Pyrenees and are two years old. We also hope to add chickens soon.
“And we’ll be holding a cheese-making class on September 12th. Stay tuned!”
“Now tell me about the wedding!” I hardly needed to encourage her.
“Mark and I are getting married on the farm tomorrow afternoon at five. Haley will be flower girl leading one of the kids,” she continued turning to Haley who was also smiling broadly. “Our wedding will be a ‘dry run’ for other future loving events we hope to host on the farm.”
I do believe Winter Winds is the best little goat farm west of Mississippi.