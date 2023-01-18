andrea flores.jpeg

Andrea Flores named her family tamale business after her mother, Juanita, who helps her make and sell delicious homemade tamales and salsa at the farmer’s market

 Emily Selleck - TVN File Photo

Looking back on our 2022 Market season, our total Market sales continue to grow, setting a new record once again.

This demonstrates keen interest in the Valley to eat healthier and support our local producers who bring so much ‘to the table’—unbeatable produce, fresh flowers, artisan cheeses, the tastiest eggs on the planet, plump free-range chickens, heritage pork products, hand-crafted breads, honey, world famous pesto, mead and more. And for added pleasure, our artisans shall be with us again, happy to see their art work—be it stunning pictures for your walls, unique table ware, Teton-themed jewelry with many pieces showcasing some of Idaho’s gems—on display for you to enjoy—and purchase! (Yes, besides being the Potato State, we are also the Gem State.)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.