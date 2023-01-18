Looking back on our 2022 Market season, our total Market sales continue to grow, setting a new record once again.
This demonstrates keen interest in the Valley to eat healthier and support our local producers who bring so much ‘to the table’—unbeatable produce, fresh flowers, artisan cheeses, the tastiest eggs on the planet, plump free-range chickens, heritage pork products, hand-crafted breads, honey, world famous pesto, mead and more. And for added pleasure, our artisans shall be with us again, happy to see their art work—be it stunning pictures for your walls, unique table ware, Teton-themed jewelry with many pieces showcasing some of Idaho’s gems—on display for you to enjoy—and purchase! (Yes, besides being the Potato State, we are also the Gem State.)
Once again, dear reader—dear shopper!—YOU have demonstrated your support for our local providers as well as your love for fresh, local food and community. Thank you all!
Teresa Wright, our Market Manager for 2022, has reluctantly decided to step down. She has been involved in our transition process to secure a new Manager for the coming season, and will be a resource until summer arrives. So...
What could be more fun than managing a diverse group of local and regional providers of great food and splendid artistic creations that demonstrate the very best Teton Valley and surrounds have to offer? Yes, we’re asking YOU if you might be interested in becoming Teton Valley Farmer’s Market Manager!
“Teton Valley Farmer’s Market mission is to provide a venue for local farmers, food producers, artisans and non-profit organizations to connect with the public in order to enhance the health, economy and vibrancy of the community through commerce and education.” Our Market is committed to providing the best possible experience for both vendors and visitors. As Market Manager, you shall be involved with all aspects of the Market, including but not limited to:
Working with the TVFM Board and its chair, and attending at least 4 Board meetings/year.
Engaging with the City of Driggs re: our space on the Plaza and City tax forms.
Working with vendors at and outside Market hours answering questions, allaying concerns, and in general just being available.
Managing a weekly Market spreadsheet to accommodate vendors—many commit for the entire season while others attend only some weeks. The spreadsheet also allows for local non-profits to have a presence on selected weeks.
Being present at the Market every Friday—the first Friday in June through the first Friday in October—from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 or 2:00 p.m. to assist with set-up and take-down, to answer vendor questions, manage booth assignments, engage with the public, and ensure the Plaza is spotless at the end of each Market.
