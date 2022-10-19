DSC_1589.jpg

The sun shines on the Driggs Wastewater Treatment Plant located southwest of town along Bates Rd.

 By Connor Shea

After less than 10 years, time may already be running out for the Driggs wastewater plant.

The much-troubled facility currently leads the state in wastewater violations, with 141 violations. Driggs is only one of 5 communities to have had over 5 violations during 2019-2021, and the only facility in the state to have over 100.

