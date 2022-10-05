Wednesday, October 5
Brake for Breakfast 2022 In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Teton Valley Health will be hosting Brake for Breakfast, Wednesday, October 5th, starting at 6:00am. TVH Will be handing out 500 free goodie bags to the community near the LDS Church in Tetonia, near Broulim’s in Driggs, and at the corners of Center Street in Victor. This is done on a first come, first served basis.
Valley Voices “Ghost Stories” On October 5th Valley Voices will be partnering with the ACT Foundation to present “Ghost Stories” at Pierre’s Theater. There is a $5 entry fee which will all go to the ACT Foundation. We are looking for storytellers who have either fictional or nonfictional stories they wish to share. Reach out to valleyvoices33@gmail.com
Paint & Brews at Wildlife Paint & Brews is here!! Join us at Wildlife Brewing on Wednesday October 5th for Paint & Brews. Nicolette Maw will be hosting and teaching an art night. All supplies will be provided. Come paint, learn, meet new peoples and more!! Starts at 6:00 pm. Spots are limited. Sign up today at artbyngm.com!
Friday, October 7Grand Opening at The Yoga Source Join us as we celebrate the opening of our new space for yoga, healing and community. Learn about how The Yoga Source is working to make Yoga and mindfulness classes and workshops abundant and affordable for Teton Valley. Ribbon cutting, refreshments, friends. 5-8 p.m. 89 N Main, Driggs.
Tuesday, October 11 Remote Workers Meetup at French Press Coffeehouse When we asked what events you’d like to see at French Press Coffeehouse, so many of you asked for a remote workers meetup. Working from home can be liberating and sometimes isolating. So connect with other Teton Valley remote workers and explore a new “office”. 11 a.m. to noon.
Valley of the Tetons Library Adult Craft Night Valley of the Tetons Library invites you to a spooky evening of crafting and good company at the Victor branch at 6 p.m. We’ll be creating creepy haunted birdhouses just in time for Halloween. Ages 13+ Advance sign-up is requested via email. Please contact Rasheil: r.stanger @votlib.org.
Friday, October 14Youth Philanthropy Applications Close Nonprofits applications for the 12th Annual Youth Philanthropy Program are due by 5 pm on Friday. Through this program, Seniors from Teton High School’s AP Government class are introduced to philanthropy through a lecture, class exercises, and then by reviewing actual grant applications, from nonprofits, themselves. Students discuss each project’s potential community impact and award $7,000 in grant awards. Visit cftetonvalley.org to apply.
Monday, October 17Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, October 19Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor (or the third Wednesday of October). What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. October’s book is Mama’s Last Hug by Frans de Waal. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Saturday, October 22DES and RUES Fall Festival Join us for our annual fall festival! There will be games and prizes, yummy concessions, a pumpkin carving contest and a silent auction! Driggs Elementary, 3-6 p.m. Hosted by DES PTO.
Trash Bash Calling all Trashionistas! Teton Valley Community Recycling is happy to announce that Trash Bash 2022 is ON! Do you have an idea for an amazing upcycled outfit? Perhaps a couture look made from all the egg cartons you’ve been hoarding? We are looking for folks to signup in any of our four runway categories: youth, couture, wearable and accessories. Trashionistas get free admission to the event and the chance to win cash prizes! We can’t wait to bring this amazing event back and celebrate with our community! Moose Creek Ranch
Wednesday, October 29
VES Halloween Carnival Victor Elementary School will be hosting it’s annual Halloween Carnival from 4-6 pm. Dress in somthing spooky and be ready for some tricking and treating.
