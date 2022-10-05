SWOT Oct.3-13 menu.jpg

Wednesday, October 5

Brake for Breakfast 2022 In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Teton Valley Health will be hosting Brake for Breakfast, Wednesday, October 5th, starting at 6:00am. TVH Will be handing out 500 free goodie bags to the community near the LDS Church in Tetonia, near Broulim’s in Driggs, and at the corners of Center Street in Victor. This is done on a first come, first served basis.

