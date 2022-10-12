Wednesday, October 11
Tuesday, October 11 Remote Workers Meetup at French Press Coffeehouse When we asked what events you’d like to see at French Press Coffeehouse, so many of you asked for a remote workers meetup. Working from home can be liberating and sometimes isolating. So connect with other Teton Valley remote workers and explore a new “office”. 11 a.m. to noon.
Valley of the Tetons Library Adult Craft Night Valley of the Tetons Library invites you to a spooky evening of crafting and good company at the Victor branch at 6 p.m. We’ll be creating creepy haunted birdhouses just in time for Halloween. Ages 13+ Advance sign-up is requested via email. Please contact Rasheil: r.stanger @votlib.org.
Friday, October 14Youth Philanthropy Applications Close Nonprofits applications for the 12th Annual Youth Philanthropy Program are due by 5 pm on Friday. Through this program, Seniors from Teton High School’s AP Government class are introduced to philanthropy through a lecture, class exercises, and then by reviewing actual grant applications, from nonprofits, themselves. Students discuss each project’s potential community impact and award $7,000 in grant awards. Visit cftetonvalley.org to apply.
Monday, October 17Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, October 19Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor (or the third Wednesday of October). What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. October’s book is Mama’s Last Hug by Frans de Waal. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Saturday, October 22DES and RUES Fall Festival Join us for our annual fall festival! There will be games and prizes, yummy concessions, a pumpkin carving contest and a silent auction! Driggs Elementary, 3-6 p.m. Hosted by DES PTO.
Trash Bash Calling all Trashionistas! Teton Valley Community Recycling is happy to announce that Trash Bash 2022 is ON! Do you have an idea for an amazing upcycled outfit? Perhaps a couture look made from all the egg cartons you’ve been hoarding? We are looking for folks to signup in any of our four runway categories: youth, couture, wearable and accessories. Trashionistas get free admission to the event and the chance to win cash prizes! We can’t wait to bring this amazing event back and celebrate with our community! Moose Creek Ranch
Saturday, October 29VES Halloween Carnival Victor Elementary School will be hosting it’s annual Halloween Carnival from 2-4 pm. Dress in somthing spooky and be ready for some tricking and treating. Ages 3-5 $5, Ages 6-17 $8, Ages 2 & Under and Adults Free. Hosted by Victor PTO.
Thursday, November 3
Maximize Your Effectiveness: How to Spend Your Time Efficiently and Effectively Join the Community Foundation for skill-building and a discussion about how to get your arms around the work and manage your workflow to maximize your efficiency and effectiveness. Most nonprofit organizations are both under-resourced and critically important. But that doesn’t mean you should drown in work. When you realize the work seems never-ending, the internal deadlines begin to evaporate, and your days start to get longer – you need to hit pause and consider how to do your work differently. Join us for skill-building and a discussion about how to get your arms around the work and manage your workflow to maximize your efficiency and effectiveness. 1-4:30 pm. Register at cftetonvalley.org.
Saturday, November 5Free Family Climb at Teton Rock Gym Bring your family and climb for free. Gear and belay instruction will be available for free. 10am-noon
Saturday, November 12HAPI Trails Volunteer Orientation 11am — 1 pm at 308 Teton Saddleback Vistas. Once you turn into TSV, take the first left turn and drive across the big open parking lot. Please dress prepared for all kinds of weather, bring gloves and wear good boots. We will spend an hour or two getting to know the horses, feeding, checking water and fences. We like to think we are a ‘well oiled machine’ when it comes to the care of our horses, but do find there is always something that needs additional attention. We have orientations every 6 weeks, depending on the number of new volunteers that have signed. We will reach out again. You will need to visit our website (hapitrails.org) to complete the Volunteer Liability Form & Waiver.
Wednesday, November 16Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. November’s book is Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Eastern Idaho Public Health Screening Tour Eastern Idaho Public Health is touring the region to offer free health screenings including tests for Body Mass Index, Lipid (Cholesterol) Profiles, Blood Pressure, and Glucose levels. They will be at EIPH’s Driggs Office at 820 Valley Centre from 10am-3:15pm. Call 208-533-3149 to make a nessecary appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.