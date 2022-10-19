Every week, we at the Teton Valley News are faced with many questions. What is going on? What are the issues people care about? What can we spotlight? All of these questions need to be answered, but perhaps my favorite question to answer is, what is helping Teton Valley?
Some of our favorite stories focus on the tangible things people are doing to help other people get the most out of living in Teton Valley. While we only have so much space in each paper, I am thrilled that we get to celebrate the people and businesses that do this the best once a year.
Some may ask; “Well, the winners don’t deserve all of the credit, aren’t they just some of many great people here?” Yes! They are. But there is so much more to consider about holding our ‘Best Of’ competition. It has always been our belief that “a rising tide lifts all ships” and healthy competition is the best way to foster excellence.
The winners are celebrated as the people that raise the bar and set the pace for other businesses and people to aim for. Instead of being simply labeled the winner, these people and businesses deserve to be recognized for their achievements in furthering the community and encouraging healthy growth in our local economy... Hence the “Best of Teton Valley” moniker.
Ours is not an easy environment to succeed in. Costs, from gas to housing to staffing, have never been higher. All of this year’s contenders need to give themselves a pat on the back for just being here. People now are facing a higher level of adversity than they have before, both in life and in business, and that is why it is so inspiring to see this community succeed. What’s more, each of these businesses does their absolute best to give back to the community, and support each other in turn.
The businesses, individuals, and nonprofits are the backbone of this community who provide much-needed services that we all depend on and amenities that not only drive tourism, but enrich all of our lives daily. So it seemed only fitting that we should draw attention to these people and the service they provide in our “Best of Teton Valley.”
It is certainly not easy to choose all of the right categories. Within such a small, dynamic area there are many businesses that could have their own category, and we’ll keep adding categories going forward.
We hope the voting period provided you a moment to reflect and appreciate all local businesses and the dedication it takes to stay in business. Please continue to support all of our local businesses and shop or buy locally whenever possible!
To celebrate the sixth year of the contest, and to show our appreciation for the unprecedented number of people who voted, we’ll be putting out a magazine next month that will serve as a directory and guide to the Best of Teton Valley. Pick one up as soon as possible, and mark your calendar to vote in next year’s contest.
This year we have had over 40,000 votes, smashing our previous record of last year by around 20,000 votes. We would like to extend our deep gratitude to each and every person that cast even just one vote. Thank you for voting, and we can’t wait to hear from you again next year!
-From the Teton Valley News and the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce
Fresh Air
Best Bike Shop:
1st: Peaked Sports
2nd: Fitzgerald’s Bicycles
3rd: Habitat
Best Golf Course:
1st: Teton Reserve
2nd: Links At Teton Peaks
3rd: Tributary
Best Flyfishing Guide:
1st: Tom Cleary
2nd: Joey Maxim
3rd: Brooks Taylor
Best Ski Shop:
1st: Peaked Sports
2nd: Yostmark Mountain Equipment
3rd: Teton Mountian Outfitters
Top Teton Valley Experience:
1st: Music On Main
2nd: Grand Targhee
3rd: Leigh Creek Outfitters
Favorite Farm:
1st: Winter Winds Farm
2nd: Dusty Hound Farms
3rd: Cosmic Apple Gardens
Best In Rec Tech:
1st: 22 Designs
2nd: Sego Ski Co
3rd: Liquid Hardware
Healthy Living
Best Dentist:
1st: Cottonwood Dental Care — Dr. Marshall
2nd: Grand Teton Dental Care — Dr. Cherry
3rd: Dr Tristan Taylor
Break A Sweat:
1st: Anytime Fitness
2nd: Senior Center
3rd: Targhee Athletics
Best Massage:
1st: Kate Day
2nd: Heather Stewart
3rd: The Spa At Teton Springs
Best Medical Provider:
1st: Anna Gunderson, PA-C
2nd: Kristen Coburn, C-FNP
3rd: Jim Davis, DC
Best Pharmacy:
1st: Corner Drug
2nd: Broulim’s Pharmacy, Carla
3rd: Victor Drug
Best Yoga Instructor:
1st: Connie Tyler
2nd: Ralph Mossman
3rd: Green House Yoga & Energy Arts
Pamper Yourself:
1st: CRYO Therapy Idaho
2nd: Salon Blaq
Tied For 3rd: Stillwaters Spa & Salon, Elevate Salon
Best Veterinarian:
1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic
2nd: Summer Winger, Circle S Mobile Vet
3rd: Victor Veterinary Hospital
Best Physical Therapy:
1st: Streubel Physical Therapy
2nd: Eagle Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy
3rd: High Peaks Physical Therapy
Family Matters:
Best Childcare:
1st: The Learning Academy Of Teton Valley
2nd: Building Blocks Early Learning Center
3rd: Teton Arts
Best Summer Camp:
1st: Teton Arts Camp
2nd: Old Faithful Christian Ranch
3rd: The Learning Academy Of Teton Valley
Best Teacher:
1st: Katie Cavallaro
2nd: Mindy Kaufman
3rd: Selena Miskin, Piano
Best After School Activity:
1st: Teton Arts Afterschool Arts
2nd: Makerspace
3rd: ABC Afterschool
Favorite Coach:
1st: Mindy Kaufman — THS Cross Country, Track
2nd: Michelle Nicholson — TMS Cross Country
3rd: Cheri Milne — TISA
Favorite Family Event:
1st: Music On Main
2nd: Pridefest At Highpoint Cider
3rd: Driggs Snowscapes & Snowball, DDA
All Business
Best In Banking:
1st: US Bank
2nd: KeyBank
3rd: Bank Of Commerce
Best Employer:
1st: Cottonwood Dental Care
2nd: Alliance Title & Escrow
3rd: Keybank
Best Customer Service:
1st: Peak Printing
2nd: Agave — Sergio!
3rd: Alliance Title & Escrow
Favorite Nonprofit:
1st: Seniors West Of The Tetons
2nd: Aska’s Animals
3rd: Teton Arts
Best In Lodging:
1st: Teton Valley Resort
2nd: Linn Canyon Ranch
3rd: Pines Motel-Guest Haus
Leading Law Firm:
1st: Barton Birch, Attorney At Law
2nd: Moulton Law Office
3rd: Heimerl Beard St. Clair
Best Accountant:
1st: Cooke & Kearsley
2nd: Jason Clark
3rd: Chircop & Associates PLLC
Best In Retail:
1st: MD Nursery & Landscaping
2nd: Velvet Moose
3rd: The Wardrobe Co.
Homestead
Best Auto Mechanic:
1st: Sue’s Roos
2nd: Teton Valley Auto Repair
3rd: Kaufman’s Ok Tire
Best Landscaper:
1st: MD Nursery & Landscaping
2nd: Bluebird Lawn & Landscaping
3rd: Green Mountain Gardens
Best Realtor:
1st: Amy Dery — Alta Realty
2nd: Anne Fish — Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole
3rd: Sam Lea — Teton Valley Realty
Best Storage Facility:
1st: Summit Self-Storage
2nd: Flying Saddle Storage
3rd: M&J Storage
Best Propane Company:
1st: Holiday Propane
2nd: Fall River
3rd: Valleywide Cooperative
Best Tire Shop:
1st: Kaufman’s Ok Tire
2nd: All American Tire
3rd: Driggs Tire
Best In Decor:
1st: Festive Living Llc
2nd: MD Nursery & Landscaping
3rd: The Rusty Nail
Best Florist:
1st: Red House Flowers
2nd: MD Nursery & Landscaping
3rd: Magnolia Ranch
Best Architect
1st: Matt Thackray
2nd: Rene Lusser
3rd: Stillwater Design Group, LLC
Best Contractor/Builder:
1st: With The Grain
2nd: RJ Construction
3rd: Wilkinson Montesano Builders
Menu Musts
Best Breakfast:
1st: Badger Creek Cafe
2nd: SWOT Burritos!
3rd: The Provision Kitchen
Best Burger:
1st: Citizen 33 Brewery
2nd: The Brakeman American Grill
3rd: Royal Wolf
Best Cocktail:
1st: Jim Haag
2nd: Warbirds Cafe
3rd: Knotty Pine
Best Coffee Shop:
1st: Rise Coffee House
2nd: French Press Coffeehouse
3rd: Alpine Air Coffee Hut Drive Thru
Best Frozen Treat:
1st: Victor Emporium
2nd: Corner Drug
3rd: Sloshies @ The Trap
Best Local Pour:
1st: Highpoint Cider
2nd: Citizen 33 Brewery
3rd: Grand Teton Brewing Company
Best Market:
1st: Victor Valley Market
2nd: Teton Valley Farmer’s Market
3rd: Barrels & Bins Natural Market
Best Pizza:
1st: Get Baked Prepared Food Emporium
2nd: Tatanka Tavern
3rd: Pizzeria Alpino
Best Mexican:
1st: Agave, Driggs
2nd: Valle Del Sol
3rd: Hacienda Cuajimalpa
Best Thai:
1st: Teton Thai Restaurant And Bar
2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen
3rd: Bangkok Kitchen
Best In Dining:
1st: Forage Bistro & Lounge
2nd: Warbirds Cafe
3rd: Pizzeria Alpino
Arts
Best Fine Artist:
1st: Helen Seay
2nd: Teri Mclaren
3rd: Linda Swope
Best In Craft:
1st: Chelsea Pottery Co.
2nd: New West Knifeworks & Mtn Man Toy Shop At The Factory
3rd: Close Knit Weavers
Best Photographer:
1st: Linda Swope
2nd: Lara Agnew
3rd: Kit Weitnauer
Best Music Venue:
1st: Music On Main
2nd: Tetonia Club
3rd: Knotty Pine
Best Musical Act:
1st: The Balsamroots
2nd: The Cadillacs
3rd: Sghetti
