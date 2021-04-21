This letter was submitted to the Teton Valley News by the newly-formed Housing Crisis Task Force.
To the Second-Home and Short-Term Rental Owners of Teton Valley:
We, the Housing Crisis Task Force of Teton County, Idaho are coming to you with a special request: consider renting your property to a long-term member of the Teton Valley workforce. We know this is a big ask, and that you have carefully invested and likely sacrificed in order to have a second home or short-term rental in Teton Valley. We don’t fault you for it, and are grateful for your contribution to the local economy. However, our community and economy face an acute crisis: the displacement of our local workforce.
No one could have predicted how COVID-19 would affect our local housing supply. In Teton Valley, the pandemic caused an influx of outside capital that made our housing affordability issue a housing availability crisis. Many long-term renters are essential members of the workforce, and have been recently displaced by the precipitous rise in real estate prices. The shock to our housing supply has created an acute shortage that we hope you will help us address.
Please understand that our appeal is short-term. The Teton County Joint Housing Authority will release a Housing Supply Strategy by the end of April, which will lay the path for the construction of permanent affordable housing units in Driggs and Victor. Until then, we need your help in addressing an unprecedented housing crisis brought on by a once-in-a-century event like the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have additional ideas or can help with this effort please let us know at housing@driggsidaho.org. The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley (CRC) maintains an online rental inventory to assist Teton Valley residents with finding available housing. If you would like to add your property to the list to be viewed by potential tenants, please contact the CRC (crctv.org).
Also, please fill out the property owners’ survey at: www.driggsidaho.org/housingcrisissurvey regardless of current or planned use of your property. If on the survey form you identify an interest in exploring further, a member of our team will contact you to follow up, and we will be eternally grateful for your willingness to help your friends and neighbors. After all, that’s the Teton Valley way.
With respect and humility,
August Christensen — Task Force Chair
Betsy Hawkins
Emily Sustick
Michael Whitfield