Axel thought of Christmas, then he tossed a frozen bale. The cowhand had no fam’ly. He was fresh, right out of jail.
Christmas wasn’t Axel Harker’s favorite time of year. He lived out in the bunkhouse and he needed winter gear.
...A strong cold front will move through these locations above on Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing light to moderate snow and very strong wind with gusts of 30 to 50 mph. Very cold temperatures will filter into the area Wednesday night into Thursday... Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Little/Big Lost Valleys/Highlands, Shoshone, Sun Valley Region, Eastern Magic valley/Wood River region, the Snake Plain, and the Southern Hills/Albion Mtns and Raft river regions. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. For the Teton Valley, Marsh/Albion Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Bear Lake Valley look for 2 to 7 inches of snow. These areas will have blowing and drifting snow, especially Botts and Antelope Flats. These areas will likely be moved to winter weather advisories tomorrow for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday evening into Thursday very cold arctic air moves into the area. Look for widespread wind chills below negative 20 late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday afternoon. Daytime high temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get over 10 degrees. Wyatt
Axel thought of Christmas, then he tossed a frozen bale. The cowhand had no fam’ly. He was fresh, right out of jail.
Christmas wasn’t Axel Harker’s favorite time of year. He lived out in the bunkhouse and he needed winter gear.
The foreman’s wife loved Christmas. She could mother anyone. She taught the cowboys ‘bout the birth of Heavenly Father’s Son.
She reminded all the cowboys, “You’ll be home on Christmas Day. But Axel is alone, could use a gift or two his way.”
The cowboys had no money, so they chose a piece of tack. Floyd had an extra rope of horsehair dyed in black.
Wilbur found two right hand mitts and pulled one inside out. Axel would have a proper pair just good enough to tout.
Whitey had a second coat which no one did back then. He wrapped it in a gunny sack and placed in Axel’s bin.
Dalley spent the day in town. The feed store had a hat. The owner said, “It’s yours for free.” Can’t beat a deal like that.
The foreman’s wife was quite a gal. She made a brand-new shirt. She tore up one old tablecloth and one well worn-out skirt.
With presents wrapped and put away, those cowboys felt akin to a quiet man who they called friend. Now Christmas settled in.
Axel woke up Christmas morning, went out to do the chores. He fed the cows and gathered eggs, swung open all their doors.
Axel wondered if this Christmas Day he’d be alone. The cold wind, unforgiving, chilled him right down to the bone.
Then walking back toward the house, he noticed teams and sleighs with cowboys and their families too, tucked tightly in the hay.
They all sat down for breakfast. It was dang near half past ten. Then the foreman’s wife set out the gifts to Axel from the men.
The tears of joy that freely flowed which once seemed out of place were now a part of this old cowboy’s worn and grizzled face.
With children smiling back at him he heard the foreman say, “Merry Christmas to you Axel on this very special day.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.