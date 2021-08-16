Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
{span}French climber Melissa Le Nevé attempts the most revered sport route on earth in the short film “Action Directe” which will be shown during Thursday’s Reel Rock film fest at the Spud Drive-In. {/span}
Teton Rock Gym is throwing its own shindig this week to celebrate all things vertical with a film fest at the Spud Drive-In.
Reel Rock is a climbing film tour that was founded in 2005. This year's fest at the Spud includes four films that showcase trad, sport, and ice climbing from Mongolia to Montana.
Jen Piperno, Teton Rock Gym's development director, said she's most excited to see "Black Ice," in which a crew of Tennessee climbers travel to Hyalite Canyon to test their ice climbing mettle with mentors Manoah Ainuu, Conrad Anker and Fred Campbell.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, the doors at the Spud open at 6 p.m. and the first film starts at 8:30. Tickets are available online at tetonrockgym.org, $10 for kids and $15 for adults.
A bonus of buying a ticket, Piperno noted, is that film-goers can climb for free at the gym on event day with proof of purchase. There will also be a raffle for climbing-related swag and gift cards to local businesses.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.