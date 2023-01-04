The lights are on, the movies have returned, and people took advantage during the holidays by visiting Pierre’s Theatre in Victor.
Devotion, a true story of two aviator friends during the Korean war, was on the big screen twice over New Year’s weekend. It is showing again this Friday, January 6th at 7 pm.
Over sounds and smells of popcorn popping, local Chad Sachse smiled and shared, “Our family was ecstatic when we heard the theatre was reopening.”
Sachse, along with his kids, remembers attending Pierre’s Theatre for all the Disney movies and many of the theatrical shows from the early 1990s.
“The film was awesome and this place is like a mountain house. It feels like home. You meet good people when you come here and I appreciate that too,” said Sachse.
Anne Fish, owner of Pierre’s Theatre, excitedly welcomed a packed house of over 100 patrons Friday, December 30th for Devotion, the first new release film in years.
Through family connections, Fish received and shared a surprise introductory video given by Glen Powell, one of the main actors in the film.
After thanking Fish, Powell explained how meaningful the story of Devotion is to him.
“I would like to thank Anne and Pierre’s theatre for showing it tonight,” said Powell, addressing the audience through the video. “I really appreciate you being here tonight to support it, I hope you enjoy the movie.”
“This movie is very near and dear to my heart, there are so few movies about the Korean War. I think this is the first one made in about 40 years,” said Powell. “This is really a love letter to anyone who has served in the Korean War.”
Commenting on the film, Fish said, “It brought tears to my eyes. The movie exemplified the devotion to country, to your wingman and to each other. It’s an important message in our day and age—to be devoted to friends.”
The movies will continue in the weeks ahead. Fish says to count on films every Friday at 7 pm with new releases sprinkled in.
Pierre’s will be bringing back a lot of 1980’s films, some classics such as Casablanca, and some other romantic comedies to name a few.
“We’re doing an airplane theme throughout January. I’m hoping to bring back the original Airplane! comedy from 1980,” Fish said.
Emphasizing public interest, Fish shared “We want to serve the local community by playing what people want to see.”
With this in mind, Fish is collaborating with Milissa West, executive director of ACT Foundation (Arts, Cinema, Theater).
After reading West’s mission statement for the ACT foundation, it’s easy to see how the two entities work hand in hand: “Sustain and grow arts, cinema, and theater in Teton Valley by supporting, developing, and creating creative programs and cultivating new artistic avenues within our community.”
“I want everyone in the valley the opportunity to experience the arts. Whether movies, plays, comedy, or even hosting weddings/birthday parties, the idea is to create a hub of activities that bring joy to people’s lives,” shared West.
Coming from a background in the arts, dancing specifically, Fish saw an opportunity to save Pierre’s theatre and the arts by purchasing the place last fall.
“It’s a way to bring all types of events to the valley and continue educating people via the arts,” said Fish.
Looking to add more expertise to the fold, Fish hired a business development and marketing team out of Austin, Texas. Architectural plans are also in the works with Prospect Studios for a remodel and enlargement of the lobby, plus upgrades to dressing rooms and backstage bathrooms.
One thing that is for sure is that Fish is devoted to keeping Pierre’s theatre alive while bringing expanded arts programming to people of Teton Valley.
By visiting the Pierre’s Theatre website, www.pierrestheatre.com, people can purchase tickets, sign up for the newsletter, and voice their interests regarding what movies and performances they’d like to see.
